Babar descendant pledges land for temple

Lucknow: Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, a self proclaimed sixth generation descendant of Babar, will now meet the President and offer the disputed land for temple construction. He further said that since the dispute was mainly regarding the title of the disputed land, he would ‘gift’ the land for temple construction.

“I would also want to be given the privilege of placing the first ‘gold’ brick for temple construction,” he added. Prince Tucy said that, “Even Babar, in his will, had condemned the act and had called it a blot. He had instead asked for respect to be given to the saints and Mahatmas and protection of temples in the country.”

He offered a symbolic apology for destruction of the Ram temple by the Mughal ruler by placing the charan paduka of Lord Ram on his head and also went for darshan at the makeshift temple. This was Prince Tucy’s third visit to Ayodhya in the past two years and he had offered prayers at the makeshift temple on each of the visit.