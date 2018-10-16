search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Anti-Sterlite violence: Protester dies of injuries; toll rises to 14

ANI
Published Oct 16, 2018, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 12:45 pm IST
On May 22, 13 people were killed and over 60 injured in alleged police firing during violent protest against Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi.
Justin was in the coma for past five months. (Photo: ANI)
 Justin was in the coma for past five months. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: A person, who got injured during the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi district in May, died on Monday night taking the death toll in the incident to 14.

Justin was in the coma for past five months.

 

On May 22, 13 people were killed and more than 60 injured in the alleged police firing during the violent protest against Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi.

The people were protesting against the construction of the Sterlite copper plant, claiming that it was polluting groundwater, and was hazardous for the environment.

Taking note of the people's demand, the Tamil Nadu government on May 28 ordered the closure of the plant.

In August, the Madras High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the police firing.

Tags: thoothukudi, madras high court, cbi, anti-sterlite protests
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2018 Maserati GranTurismo launched in India at Rs 2.25 crore

One of the major changes made to the GranTurismo is the new shark-nose hexagonal grille which has been inspired by Maserati’s Alfieri Concept.
 

Watch: Fan kisses Rohit Sharma, wife Ritika Sajdeh and Yuzvendra Chahal in splits

With no tight security around the venue, a fan climbed over the fence and ran towards the pitch before touching Rohit’s feet and later going on to hug and kiss him. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

2018 Hyundai Santro interior revealed before launch

Hyundai is set to launch the 2018 Santro in India on 23 October.
 

How Sachin Tendulkar took my side during interview and made me cry, reveals Sreesanth

The interviewer asked about everyone. 2011 you guys played well taking all players' names but not mine. When the interview was about to end, Sachin Tendulkar prompted my name saying Sreesanth also played a major role. I cried a lot during that time,” said Sreesanth. (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

Durga Puja 2018: Here's what the 10 weapons of the Goddess signify

A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja idol. The ten hands of Lord Durga hold in them a conch, discuss, lotus, sword, bow with arrow, trishul, mace, thunderbolt, snake and flame. (Photo: Debojyoti Sanyal)
 

Prince Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under

Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his wife Meghan (2/R) meet an echidna held by Michelle Shaw (L) during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney on October 16, 2018. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

6 dead as bus falls into canal in West Bengal's Hooghly district

The injured were rushed to the Haripal hospital. Rescue operations are underway. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Amidst cyclone Titli, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik cancels birthday celebration

The Chief Minister has also requested his well-wishers and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party workers and leaders not to organise any function or throng Naveen Nivas. (Photo: File)

Cong wants Vallabhbhai Patel's ban order on RSS at Statue of Unity base

'They (RSS-BJP) do not have heroes of their own....So they are making the Statue of Unity of Sardar Patel and that too, has been made in China,' Congress leader Anand Sharma said. (Photo: ANI)

DMK sacks Elangovan as spokesperson, cites no reason for removal

 Party sources indicated that it was part of a 'streamlining exercise' to liaison with the media. (Photo: File)

Journalist’s decomposed body found in Noida flat ‘25 days after death’

Babita Basu had visited Chennai last year to look for a kidney donor. (Facebook Screengrab | babitabasu)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham