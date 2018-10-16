search on deccanchronicle.com
Allahabad to be now known as Prayagraj, UP cabinet approves renaming city

PTI
Published Oct 16, 2018, 2:30 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 2:30 pm IST
The decision was taken by the Uttar Pradesh cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Briefing reporters, senior Cabinet minister Siddhartha Nath Singh said, 'The renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj before Kumbh came for approval in the meeting and I am happy to say Allahabad will now be known as Prayagraj.' (Photo: File | PTI)
Lucknow: The historic city of Allahabad was on Tuesday officially renamed as Prayagraj. The decision was taken by the Uttar Pradesh cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, senior Cabinet minister Siddhartha Nath Singh said, "The renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj before Kumbh came for approval in the meeting and I am happy to say Allahabad will now be known as Prayagraj."

 

"Rig Veda, Mahabharat and Ramayana also mention Prayagraj (for Allahabad)," he noted.

"The people of entire Allahabad, the sages and seers wanted that Allahabad should be known as Prayagraj. Two days back, when the chief minister had chaired a meeting pertaining to Kumbh there, he had himself mooted that Allahabad should be called Prayagraj. All the sages and seers had given their unanimous approval for the same," he added.

On a trip to Allahabad on Saturday, the chief minister had said there was a proposal to rename the city ahead of the 2019 Kumbh Mela.

