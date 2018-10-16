6 dead as bus falls into canal in West Bengal's Hooghly district

The injured were rushed to the Haripal hospital. Rescue operations are underway. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kolkata: At least 6 passengers died and 20 others injured on Tuesday when a bus fell into a canal from a bridge at Haripal in Hooghly district.

The Kolkata-bound bus dashed against the cement railings of a bridge before breaking it and fell into the Dakatia khal near Gojarmore around 9 am, SP Sukesh Jain told news agency PTI.

Locals and policemen carried out the rescue operations.

A team of state disaster management department has been sent to the spot, SP Sukesh Jain said.