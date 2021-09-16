Nation Current Affairs 16 Sep 2021 Will personally moni ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Will personally monitor implementation of government schemes, says Stalin

PTI
Published Sep 16, 2021, 4:47 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2021, 4:50 pm IST
For this purpose, there will a "dash board" and he would keep an eye on the developments via a screen at his room, Stalin added
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Photo)
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said he will personally monitor, in real-time, the progress of implementation of various welfare measures undertaken by his government and urged officials of the state government to expeditiously take up their implementation.

Chairing a review meeting of secretaries of various state government departments, here, Stalin recalled his party DMK's 500-odd promises made for the April 6 Assembly polls and said he will monitor the various initiatives through a "dash board."

 

Pointing out that a slew of announcements have been made in the Governor's address and the budget, besides district-specific ones and those made in the state Assembly, Stalin sought for the official's "total cooperation" in their implementation.

"... I will monitor the ministers vis-a-vis implementation of the announcements. I have been insisting for the last two days that I will directly monitor them. Not just ministers, my monitoring will be in such a way that it would pertain to the secretary concerned completing the job on time," Stalin said.

 

For this purpose, there will a "dash board" and he would keep an eye on the developments via a screen at his room, he added.

The dash board shall have information relating to "Physical" and "Financial" target and he will review the progress twice a week based on this dash board, Stalin informed.

He also called for better coordination among departments to ensure there was no delay in implementing projects and schemes.

Meanwhile, in a separate release, Stalin announced setting up a committee to monitor if social justice was being followed in the state properly.

 

This proposed committee, which will have government authorities, academicians and legal experts, will monitor if social justice is properly followed in education, jobs and promotions, he said.

...
Tags: tamil nadu chief minister, m k stalin, government schemes, tamil nadu assembly
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Minister Shivaram Hebbar. (ANI Photo)

One lane on highways should be kept free for ambulances, VIPs, says Karnataka Min

Tirupati attracts over 36 million worshippers annually and the TTD would vastly benefit with the addition of eminent personalities as special invitees, it added. (DC file photo)

TTD gets a jumbo Board; 52 'special invitees' included

'Amma Vodi' is one of the many freebie schemes being implemented by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. (Photo: PTI/File)

CAG picks irregularities in Andhra Pradesh's finances

Suresh Gopi (Twitter)

Pala Bishop's statement not religiously coloured, says Suresh Gopi MP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 27,176 new cases of Covid, 284 fresh fatalities

A health worker prepares a dose of Covaxin vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

India may set up a rocket force: Chief of Defence Staff

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (PTI file photo)

India top source of social media misinformation on COVID-19: Study

People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP)

US, India in talks over timeline for restarting COVID-19 vaccine exports

Relief supplies from the United States in the wake of India's COVID-19 situation arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport cargo terminal in New Delhi, India, Friday, April 30, 2021. (Photo: AP)

India records 30,570 COVID-19 cases, 431 deaths

A medical staff checks the body temperature of a young passenger upon his arrival at a railway platform in Mumbai on September 13, 2021. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->