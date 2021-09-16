Nation Current Affairs 16 Sep 2021 SC allows immersion ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC allows immersion of PoP idols in Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad

PTI
Published Sep 16, 2021, 12:53 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2021, 1:01 pm IST
The bench noted the state government has not complied with the orders of the HC prohibiting the immersion of idols and curb pollution there
A devotee immerses an idol of Lord Ganesha in the Hussainsagar. (P.Surendra Reddy/DC)
 A devotee immerses an idol of Lord Ganesha in the Hussainsagar. (P.Surendra Reddy/DC)

The Supreme Court Thursday granted "last chance" to Telangana authorities to permit immersion of Lord 'Ganesh idols' made up of plaster of Paris in Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana noted that this is a recurrent problem in Hyderabad city and despite giving several directions, the state government has not complied with the orders of the Telangana High Court prohibiting the immersion of idols and curb pollution there.

 

The apex court passed the order after taking note of the submission by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that steps have been taken to minimise pollution in the lake, and idols are lifted by cranes soon after the immersion and transferred to solid waste disposal sites for disposal.

"In view of the submissions, we allow this year as last chance, to use this lake for immersion of idols," said the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, while seeking an undertaking for the next year.

The Telangana High Court on September 13 had refused to modify its earlier order banning immersion of Ganesh idols made of plaster of Paris (PoP) in Hussain Sagar Lake and other such places in the city.

 

...
Tags: plaster of paris, ganesh idol immersion, chief justice of india justice nv ramana, hussain sagar lake
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Former AIADMK Minister K C Veeramani (Wikipedia)

Another former AIADMK minister booked for disproportionate assets in TN

The Andhra Pradesh High Court Complex at Amaravati.

HC allows counting of votes in Parishad polls in Andhra Pradesh

An emergency Bone marrow stem cell transplant was performed on an 18-year-old female patient diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia. (Representational image: Pixabay)

ESIC Medical College performs bone marrow peripheral stem cells transplant

Raju, who has been absconding since last Thursday, is wanted by the police and has a massive manhunt going on for him. (Photo: Twitter/Telangana Police)

Saidabad rape accused found dead on railway tracks near Jangaon



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 27,176 new cases of Covid, 284 fresh fatalities

A health worker prepares a dose of Covaxin vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

India may set up a rocket force: Chief of Defence Staff

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (PTI file photo)

India top source of social media misinformation on COVID-19: Study

People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP)

US, India in talks over timeline for restarting COVID-19 vaccine exports

Relief supplies from the United States in the wake of India's COVID-19 situation arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport cargo terminal in New Delhi, India, Friday, April 30, 2021. (Photo: AP)

India records 30,570 COVID-19 cases, 431 deaths

A medical staff checks the body temperature of a young passenger upon his arrival at a railway platform in Mumbai on September 13, 2021. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->