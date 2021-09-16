Nation Crime 16 Sep 2021 Saidabad rape accuse ...
Nation, Crime

Saidabad rape accused found dead on railway tracks near Jangaon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Sep 16, 2021, 11:32 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2021, 12:53 pm IST
The accused, Pallakonda Raju, aged 30, was identified by the tattoo marks on his arms
Raju, who has been absconding since last Thursday, is wanted by the police and has a massive manhunt going on for him. (Photo: Twitter/Telangana Police)
 Raju, who has been absconding since last Thursday, is wanted by the police and has a massive manhunt going on for him. (Photo: Twitter/Telangana Police)

Hyderabad: In a shocking turn of events, the accused who has been absconding in the rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl in Hyderabad's Saidabad had been found dead on the railway tracks near near Ghanpur Station in Jangaon district of Telangana.

The accused, Pallakonda Raju, aged 30, was identified by the tattoo marks on his arms.

 

The incident reportedly occurred around 8.40 am when Raju is alleged to have been crushed to death by Konark Express heading towards the city.

Raju, who has been absconding since last Thursday, is wanted by the police and has a massive manhunt going on for him.

The Telangana Police had launched a manhunt for him and announced a prize of Rs 10 Lakh for who-so-ever could give information about him.

Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy took to Twitter to confirm the suicide.

"#AttentionPlease : The accused of "Child Sexual Molestation and murder @ Singareni Colony, found  dead on the railway track, in the limits of #StationGhanpurPoliceStation. Declared after the verification of identification marks on deceased body," he tweeted.

 

IT Minister K T Rama Rao also reacted to the incident. "Just been informed by @TelanganaDGP Garu that the beast who raped the child has been traced & found dead on a railway track at station Ghanpur," he tweeted.

 

The girl was raped and murdered allegedly by a man in a neighbouring house at Saidabad here on the evening of September 9.

The incident triggered protests by residents of the locality who had raised slogans and demanded justice and quick arrest of the culprit.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod visited the girl’s family on Thursday and handed over a cheque of Rs 20 lakh.

 

...
Tags: saidabad police, saidabad rape and murder
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


News
