Rise in crime in Hyderabad, says NCRB report

Telangana registered 158 dowry death cases last year while 625 cases were of abetment to suicide. (Representational image: DC)

Hyderabad: As per the latest NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) data, as many as 1,35,885 cases were registered under the IPC provisions in Telangana – as against 1,18,338 cases in 2019 and 1,13,951 in 2018.

In Hyderabad city alone, such crimes numbered 14,332 in 2018, 15,333 in 2019 and 15,978 in 2020. Around 802 murders were reported in 2020. Some 244 of them pertained to ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder’ while 6,615 cases were booked under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

A total of 10,733 cases of cruelty by husband or his relatives under section 498A of IPC were reported across cities in 2020. Delhi recorded the highest number of 2,570 cases, followed by Hyderabad with 1,226 and Jaipur with 1,043 cases.

As many as 6,288 cases were deaths in road accidents while 1,332 were hit-run-cases. Telangana registered 158 dowry death cases last year while 625 cases were of abetment to suicide.

The rate of cybercrime -- incidents per lakh population -- increased from 3.3 per cent in 2019 to 3.7 per cent in 2020 across the country, according to the data.

In 2019, India recorded 44,735 cases of cybercrime, while the figure stood at 27,248 in 2018. The year saw 4,047 cases of online banking fraud, 1,093 OTP frauds and 1,194 credit/debit card frauds, while 2,160 cases related to ATM were reported in 2020.