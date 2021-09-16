Nation Current Affairs 16 Sep 2021 One lane on highways ...
One lane on highways should be kept free for ambulances, VIPs, says Karnataka Min

Published Sep 16, 2021, 3:51 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2021, 3:51 pm IST
Earlier last month, the Minister had stoked controversy by claiming after the Mysuru gang rape case that such incidents happen all the time
 Karnataka Minister Shivaram Hebbar. (ANI Photo)

Bengaluru: One lane on highways should be kept free for ambulances and VIPs, said Karnataka Minister Shivaram Hebbar on Thursday.

"As part of a system of democracy, it is essential to keep one lane free on highways for ambulances and VIPs," he said.

 

The Minister claimed that the reservation of a lane for VIPs is as per government regulations. "The ambulances are not occupying the lanes 24/7. Hence, VIPs are free to use those lanes. It is a system of democracy," he said.

Earlier last month, the Minister had stoked controversy by claiming after the Mysuru gang rape case that such "incidents happen all the time".

