Nation Current Affairs 16 Sep 2021 India may set up a r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India may set up a rocket force: Chief of Defence Staff

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Sep 16, 2021, 7:30 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2021, 7:30 am IST
In China, the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) controls its strategic land-based nuclear and conventional missile forces
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (PTI file photo)
 Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Bipin Rawat, said on Wednesday that India is looking to create a Rocket Force that could potentially control and maintain the country’s missiles.

In China, the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) controls its strategic land-based nuclear and conventional missile forces. It is reported to be the largest ground-based missile force in the world.

 

To a question on whether, given the limited number of aircraft with the Air Force, it could pose a challenge to the proposed theatre commands, Gen. Rawat said: “Look at the kind of aircraft and other systems that we have… We’ve now got missiles and we are looking at creating a rocket force. Let me also tell you that the more the aircraft you keep in the air, the more will also be on the ground because look at the air defence system that is coming up. So, we have got that fear too -- that we are looking at missile strength coming up along with the air force.”

 

Gen. Rawat said that the world is now again heading back towards a bipolar or multipolar world. “Is that good or bad for the international community … that only time will tell. But I think what we’re certainly seeing is more aggression on the part of nations, especially the one that is trying to go into the bipolar world or making their presence felt… that is China”, he said. The CDS said China was becoming more and more aggressive. “We share land borders with them, therefore I think it is time for us to start looking at our strategies as to how we going to deal with the two borders with aggressive  adversaries -- Pakistan on the western  front and China on the north,” he said. Gen. Rawat said that we need to also start looking at “transformation for the betterment” and “to ensure that the national security architecture that we want to evolve is capable of dealing with the kind of threats we are seeing on the borders”. He said Pakistan could be regarded as “China’s proxy”.

 

About Afghanistan, Gen. Rawat said that “only time will tell” what will happen in that country. “Only time will tell what will happen in Afghanistan… Nobody expected the Taliban to take over the country so fast. There can be more turmoil...,” he added.

...
Tags: chief of defence staff general bipin rawat, rocket force, people’s liberation army rocket force, nuclear missiles
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 16 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi to raise concerns on Afghanistan at SCO summit

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Anurag Thakur during a press briefing on the Cabinet decisions, at National Media Centre in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

Union Cabinet approves fresh lifeline for telecom sector

Those who harbour doubts about vaccines must openly talk in scientific forums and clear their doubts, nevertheless. (PTI file photo)

Covid third wave likely to be less fatal: Experts

As part of their efforts to gather people for the public meeting in big numbers Bapu Rao, Narayana Reddy and Prabhakar have toured Vastapur village and nearby hamlets of Nirmal district where gonds and adivasis live in big numbers. (DC Image)

Make Amit Shah meeting a roaring success; MP Bapurao, Gudur and Prabhakar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Petrol under GST: Council unlikely to bite the bullet

There has been a clamour from economist as well as political bosses to bring essential fuels under the GST regime to drastically bring down their prices. (Photo: PTI/File)

India records 27,176 new cases of Covid, 284 fresh fatalities

A health worker prepares a dose of Covaxin vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

India will be reliable partner of Russia in developing its Far East region: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Union Cabinet approves fresh lifeline for telecom sector

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Anurag Thakur during a press briefing on the Cabinet decisions, at National Media Centre in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

PM Modi to raise concerns on Afghanistan at SCO summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->