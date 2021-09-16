Nation Current Affairs 16 Sep 2021 In touch with all co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

In touch with all concerned: India on reports of kidnapping of an Indian in Kabul

PTI
Published Sep 16, 2021, 6:16 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2021, 6:16 pm IST
Reports said that Arendeh's family lives in Faridabad, and he has been engaged in business in Kabul for the last two decades
Till operations at Kabul airport is not resumed, it is difficult to say how to bring them back, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. (AP Photo)
New Delhi: India on Thursday said it is in touch with all concerned following reports that an Indian national has been kidnapped from Kabul.

According to reports, Bansri Lal Arendeh was kidnapped at gunpoint on Tuesday in the Afghan capital city.

 

"We are in touch with all concerned. We have seen reports about local authorities undertaking investigations into this matter. We will continue to monitor the situation," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

When specifically asked whether Arendeh is an Indian national, Bagchi said, "I am given to understand that he is an Indian citizen but we are also checking that part."

Reports said that Arendeh's family lives in Faridabad, and he has been engaged in business in Kabul for the last two decades.

 

Replying to another question, Bagchi said it is difficult to say about bringing back remaining Indians and some other Afghan nationals till flight services are resumed in the Kabul airport.

"Till operations at Kabul airport is not resumed, it is difficult to say how to bring them back. Our focus is that operations at Kabul airport resume. Then, it will be easier for us to bring back the people," Bagchi said.

Tags: afghanistan, mea spokesperson arindam bagchi, indian national, indians in kabul
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


