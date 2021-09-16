Covid third wave likely to be less fatal: Experts

Those who harbour doubts about vaccines must openly talk in scientific forums and clear their doubts, nevertheless. (PTI file photo)

Hyderabad: The third wave of Covid-19, if at all hits in the next few months, will not be as fatal as the second wave due to vaccination, according to public health specialists on Wednesday.

With the daily cases in Telangana on the decline, experts state that rapid vaccination and coverage of high-risk groups has helped to control the spread of the disease.

In a panel discussion, Deepak Sapra, chief executive officer of Dr Reddy Laboratories, Dr M. Vidya Sagar, Fellow of the Royal Society, Dr G. V. S. Murthy, director Indian Institute of Public Health and Dr M. S. S. Mukherjee, senior interventional cardiologist opined that rapid vaccination in the country was the answer to control the spread of SARS-Cov2 and its variants. With 80 lakh vaccines being administered every day, there would be 94 crore adult population covered in 100 odd days.

Vaccine hesitancy is the lowest in India. Doctors initially were scared to take vaccines, said Dr Mukherjee but it is proved that they are safe. Those who harbour doubts about vaccines must openly talk in scientific forums and clear their doubts. The use of social media to harbour doubts about vaccines is creating a lot of confusion. In urban areas, vaccine hesitancy is not being seen and the rural population must also be provided right inputs and protected.

Apart from vaccination, Covid appropriate behaviour of wearing masks is very important as there are breakthrough infections but they are mild. To control the spread and also further variation in the viruses, it is important to continue wearing masks.

Infograph of Covid 19 on Sept.15, 2021

Fresh cases: 324

Death: 1

Tests done: 73,323

Active cases: 5,325

Total cases – 6,62,526

Total deaths – 3,899

Highest new cases – Name of district with number of cases

1. GHMC: 79

2. Khammam: 24

3. Karimnagar: 22

4. Nalgonda: 19

5. Ranga Reddy: 18

Lowest new cases:

1. Jogulamba Gadwal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mulugu, Narayanpet: 0

2. Kamareddy: 2

3. Medak, Nizamabad: 3

4. Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy: 4

5. Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubnagar: 5