Nation Current Affairs 16 Sep 2021 AP govt committed to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP govt committed to ensuring financial security to women: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 16, 2021, 12:12 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2021, 12:13 am IST
Officials told CM that over eight lakh DWACRA groups were benefited under the Aasara scheme
Jagan held a review meeting on Aasara and Cheyutha schemes at the CM Camp office at Tadepalli. (Photo:Twitter)
 Jagan held a review meeting on Aasara and Cheyutha schemes at the CM Camp office at Tadepalli. (Photo:Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy said on Wednesday that the government is paving the way for women empowerment and their financial self-sufficiency through introduction of the Aasara and Cheyutha schemes.

The government disbursed Rs 6330.58 crore to above 8 lakh self-help women DWAKRA groups and is now preparing to disburse the second tranche of these schemes, the CM said and advised officials to provide a` 35,000 loan to each woman housing beneficiary at a paltry 25 paise interest, for house construction.

 

Jagan stated this while holding a review meeting on Aasara and Cheyutha schemes at the CM Camp office at Tadepalli.

The chief minister said the government would ensure the economic development of women. Hence it brought up schemes like Aasara and Cheyutha. The government also revived the system of zero-interest loans that had been canceled during the Telugu Desam term. It has also partnered with companies like ITC, Reliance and Amul to support women entrepreneurs.

He asked officials to ensure spot documentation while availing loans for creating employment avenues that would contribute to sustainable economic growth. “Steps should be taken to provide a loan of Rs 35,000 at 25 paise interest.”

 

The CM recalled that the previous TD government had promised to clear the outstanding loans but betrayed women by asking them not to repay their loans. “With the non-repayment of these loans, the YSRC government has taken up the responsibility and cleared the loans in four installments. Had Chandrababu cleared those loans in 2014, the burden on women would have ended there. Because he did not do this, the women were badly affected. The A grade groups of women have fallen into ‘C’ grade,” the CM said.

Jagan asked the officials to come up with special programmes ahead of the disbursement of the second tranche of the Aasara initiative by involving the public representatives. The money given under Aasara should be deposited in unencumbered accounts so that the banks cannot deduct the money for unpaid debts.

 

Reviewing the YSR Cheyutha, the CM asked officials to ensure that marketing of their products from such units shouldn’t be a problem. Officials must take appropriate steps so that no woman runs into losses. The purpose of the scheme is to make women make use of the money provided to them for their sustainable livelihood.

Officials told CM that over eight lakh DWACRA groups were benefited under the Aasara scheme, wherein the government gave Rs 6330.58 crore in the first tranche. The social audit on the list of beneficiaries for the second tranche has been completed and the lists have also been displayed in the village secretariats.

 

Similarly, through YSR Cheyutha in the first installment, almost three lakh women have set up businesses like retail shops, cattle-rearing, raising buffalo, sheep and goat farms. In the second phase, the government would create employment opportunities for 2,21,598 women.

The government launched sustainable economic growth plans for the people in association with Procter & Gamble, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Retail, Amul and Allana companies the previous year. This year, it is entering into MoUs with Reliance's Ajio, Tanager, Rural Development Center, Mahindra, Gain and Kalgudi.

 

Panchayati Raj and rural development minister P Ramachandrareddy, department secretary GK Dwivedi, finance secretary Satyanarayana, SERP CEO Md Imtiaz, MEPMA MD Vijayalakshmi, Sthreenidhi MD Nancharaiah and director of animal husbandry Amarendra Kumar were among the officials present.

...
Tags: chief minister jaganmohan reddy, dwakra groups
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will also step up his tours to districts from October to galvanise party cadres by inaugurating newly-constructed party offices in all district headquarters. (Photo: TelanganaCMO)

TRS begins groundwork to win 2023 polls

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a testing center in Srinagar on September 15, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Telangana apathy over Covid third wave irks HC

The AP government has issued orders for dismantling of school buildings that are in dilapidated conditions. (DC file photo)

AP orders dismantling of dilapidated school buildings

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

Telangana HC scoffs at HCA’s power play



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 27,176 new cases of Covid, 284 fresh fatalities

A health worker prepares a dose of Covaxin vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Grenade attack in J-K's Pulwama, four civilians injured

There has been a spurt in grenade attacks by militants in Kashmir in recent times. (Representational image: PTI)

Directing door-to-door vaccination is not feasible: Supreme Court

The court further noted that at the present stage, it will be difficult to issue general directions, especially with regard to diversity of conditions and our directions should not infringe upon the administrative powers of the state governments. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes dies at 80

Veteran Congress leader, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes. (Twitter Photo)

Sputnik Light Covid vaccine gets permission for Phase 3 trials in India

Sputnik Light, which is the first dose of the original two-dose composition, has shown the efficacy of 79 per cent. (ANI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->