176th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,020,319

91,016

Recovered

3,941,375

82,802

Deaths

82,103

1,280

Maharashtra109785677527330409 Andhra Pradesh5839254865315041 Tamil Nadu5142084589008502 Karnataka4752653692297481 Uttar Pradesh3240362520974604 Delhi2257961912034806 West Bengal2091461811424062 Telangana162844131447996 Bihar161101146533836 Odisha158650125738698 Assam146575116900492 Gujarat116345968093245 Kerala11403482341467 Rajasthan104138861621250 Haryana96129747121000 Madhya Pradesh93053696131820 Punjab82100589842423 Chhatisgarh6732733109573 Jharkhand6273748112561 Jammu and Kashmir5665437062914 Uttarakhand3301622077429 Goa2489819648304 Puducherry2022615027394 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9923616781 Chandigarh8245530095 Manipur7971634046 Arunachal Pradesh6297453111 Nagaland521438978 Meghalaya3863215128 Sikkim2119152116 Mizoram14289190
Nation Current Affairs 16 Sep 2020 Telangana High Court ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana High Court refuses to stay physical mode exams

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 16, 2020, 12:30 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2020, 12:30 pm IST
High Court says policy decisions aren’t subject to judicial review
Educational institutions have said they will take precautions against Covid-19. (Representational image)
 Educational institutions have said they will take precautions against Covid-19. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Satisfied with the assurance of the Telangana government, the college education wing, and universities in the state, which submitted that they will take the necessary precautions while conducting the final semester examinations in physical mode for undergrad and postgrad courses, the Telangana High Court refused to interfere with the decision taken by the government in holding the examinations through physical mode as it is the policy decision taken by the government. It observed that such policy decisions cannot be subjected to judicial review.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with two PILs filed by Balamuri Venkata Narsing Rao, the president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and Garib Guide, a voluntary organisation, seeking postponement of the examinations or seeking direction to conduct the examinations through the online method in view of a steep spike in Covid-19 cases.

 

Following the court’s direction seeking clarity on the mode of the examinations to be conducted, the commissioner of college education  on Tues-day submitted that the government has taken a policy decision that autonomous engineering colleges and autonomous degree colleges would be given freedom to hold the examinations in online or offline mode, but all affiliated engineering and degree colleges will hold examinations in physical mode.

The bench recorded the undertaking of the government that it will hold advanced supplementary examinations for students who could not able to attend the exams because of the pandemic. However, the court declined to give orders to the government on a specific time to conduct the supplementary examinations, as it was to be decided by the government, based on the feasibility.

 

It asked the state to hold the supplementary exams within a reasonable time, after declaring the results of regular examinations.

...
Tags: telanganana coronavirus, undergraduate exams, postgraduate exams
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

NSA Ajit Doval on Tuesday walked out of a meeting of the national security advisors of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries in protest after the Pakistani representative used a

Doval walks out of SCO meet over new Pakistan map

Commuters board a train at Dum Dum Metro Station as Kolkata Metro services resume in a graded manner, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. — PTI photo

India adds 10 lakh COVID cases in 11 days to breach the 50-lakh mark

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao speaks in the Assembly on the new electricity bill being contemplated by the Centre.

KCR hits out at Centre on new power bill

Based on the review report, it has been instructed to double the number of tests in districts like Malappuram, Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. PTI Photo

Kerala's COVID-19 test positivity rate up, doubling time down after Onam days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India adds 10 lakh COVID cases in 11 days to breach the 50-lakh mark

Commuters board a train at Dum Dum Metro Station as Kolkata Metro services resume in a graded manner, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. — PTI photo

Rajnath's warning to China: Any attempt to unilaterally alter status quo unacceptable

Defence Minister Rajnath speaking in the Parliament.

Covid enters Parliament: 25 MPs, 56 staff test positive

DMK MP Kanimozhi wears a mask expressing her opposition to the NEET examination. (PTI)

Sotheby's sells 19th century Qur’an handwritten by Kashmiri artists for Rs 1.3 crore

The Kashmiri Qu'ran

No restriction be imposed on inter-state movement of medical oxygen: Centre to states

Medical oxygen tanks. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham