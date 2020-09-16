176th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,020,319

91,016

Recovered

3,941,375

82,802

Deaths

82,103

1,280

Maharashtra109785677527330409 Andhra Pradesh5839254865315041 Tamil Nadu5142084589008502 Karnataka4752653692297481 Uttar Pradesh3240362520974604 Delhi2257961912034806 West Bengal2091461811424062 Telangana162844131447996 Bihar161101146533836 Odisha158650125738698 Assam146575116900492 Gujarat116345968093245 Kerala11403482341467 Rajasthan104138861621250 Haryana96129747121000 Madhya Pradesh93053696131820 Punjab82100589842423 Chhatisgarh6732733109573 Jharkhand6273748112561 Jammu and Kashmir5665437062914 Uttarakhand3301622077429 Goa2489819648304 Puducherry2022615027394 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9923616781 Chandigarh8245530095 Manipur7971634046 Arunachal Pradesh6297453111 Nagaland521438978 Meghalaya3863215128 Sikkim2119152116 Mizoram14289190
Nation Current Affairs 16 Sep 2020 Telangana domestic w ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana domestic worker unions call for protests on September 24

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Sep 16, 2020, 3:50 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2020, 3:50 pm IST
As per Telangana Domestic Workers Union data, there are around 10 to 12 lakh domestic workers in Telangana
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

HYDERABAD: Domestic workers and their unions in Telangana have called for a protest on September 24 in response to the nationwide protest call to highlight their problems during the ongoing Parliament session. Domestic workers will also try to meet Members of Parliament and urge them to enact comprehensive legislation for them.

As per Telangana Domestic Workers Union data, there are around 10 to 12 lakh domestic workers in Telangana of which five to six lakh are based in Hyderabad. Their national body is keen to classify them as essential workers.

 

The major demands include a comprehensive legislation, transfer of cash to vulnerable domestic workers as mandated by Disaster Management Act and implementation of urban employment guarantee scheme, according to Sr Lissy Joseph, secretary of Telangana Domestic Workers Union.

Domestic workers are among the worst hit by COVID-19 as many employers have removed them from service, They have neither been shown any alternative livelihood nor have been given any compensation.

According to the Telangana Domestic Workers Union, the government failed to provide recognition to domestic workers, who paid a heavy price during the lockdown.

 

Vijaya Lakshmi, a domestic help living at Dammaiguda, said “in the surrounding areas, there are around 5,000 domestic workers. We have thrown out as the employers feared that we could carry the disease to their homes. No compensation has been given to us and we have been jobless since the time the pandemic broke.”

...
Tags: telangana domestic workers, coronavirus lockdown, telangana domestic workers union
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Representational pic (AP photo)

Doctors in a fix over no mandatory Covid test in emergency cases

(Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

HCU asked to reschedule its entrance test

Some of the Indians in detention in Saudi Arabia.

These Indian workers are in Saudi jails for crimes you and I commit every day

The Indian federation of app-based transport workers (IFAT) claimed that the Swiggy model of paying low to delivery executives and charging high for delivery charges from customers is hurting them the most. (DC Image)

Swiggy workers go on strike in Hyderabad, demand revised charges



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajnath's warning to China: Any attempt to unilaterally alter status quo unacceptable

Defence Minister Rajnath speaking in the Parliament.

India adds 10 lakh COVID cases in 11 days to breach the 50-lakh mark

Commuters board a train at Dum Dum Metro Station as Kolkata Metro services resume in a graded manner, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. — PTI photo

Covid enters Parliament: 25 MPs, 56 staff test positive

DMK MP Kanimozhi wears a mask expressing her opposition to the NEET examination. (PTI)

Sotheby's sells 19th century Qur’an handwritten by Kashmiri artists for Rs 1.3 crore

The Kashmiri Qu'ran

No restriction be imposed on inter-state movement of medical oxygen: Centre to states

Medical oxygen tanks. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham