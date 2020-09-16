176th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu to continue two-language policy only, says CM Palanisamy

PTI
Published Sep 16, 2020, 8:58 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2020, 9:08 pm IST
Meanwhile, Stalin pointed out that a book on herbs distributed to the members today contained Hindi apart from Tamil and English.
Tamil Nadu E Palanisamy.
 Tamil Nadu E Palanisamy.

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government was firm on following two-language policy -- of Tamil and English -- in the state and will not go back on it, Chief Minister K Palanisamy said on Wednesday.

Responding to Opposition DMK in the state Assembly on the New Education Policy (NEP), he said the government would take a stand on it based on the recommendations of the two expert committees constituted by the government to advise on the policy response on all thrust areas of the policy, subject to Tamil Nadu continuing with its two-language policy.

 

"Already two expert committees have been formed and they are on the task.We will take a stand based on their recommendations. At that juncture we will consider your suggestions also," Palanisamy said replying to leader of the Opposition in the Assembly MK Stalin who moved a special call attention motion on NEP.

The three-language formula in NEP 2020 unveiled by the Centre recently has found opposition in Tamil Nadu over alleged "Hindi imposition," even as the ruling AIADMK has made it clear it will only follow the two language system in vogue in the state for decades.

 

Contending that the NEP accords importance to Sanskrit and encourages the Hereditary Occupation System, Stalin demanded a special sitting of the assembly to discuss the NEP and pass a resolution against it.

He also pointed out that a book on herbs distributed to the members today contained Hindi apart from Tamil and English.

Responding, Health minister Dr C Vijaya Baskar said the chief minister has made it clear that a bilingual policy will be implemented in Tamil Nadu.

On the Hindi text figuring in the book on herbs distributed to the MLAs by the health department, the minister explained that the book was brought out by the Union Ayush ministry.

 

School education minister K A Sengottaiyan pointed out that a letter has already been written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that Tamil Nadu will follow the two-language policy. Later, the DMK members staged a walkout from the House after the Speaker declined to concede their demand for a special sitting on NEP.

Tags: two-language formula, national education policy (nep), e palanisamy, tamil nadu education
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


