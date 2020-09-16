176th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,020,319

91,016

Recovered

3,941,375

82,802

Deaths

82,103

1,280

Maharashtra109785677527330409 Andhra Pradesh5839254865315041 Tamil Nadu5142084589008502 Karnataka4752653692297481 Uttar Pradesh3240362520974604 Delhi2257961912034806 West Bengal2091461811424062 Telangana162844131447996 Bihar161101146533836 Odisha158650125738698 Assam146575116900492 Gujarat116345968093245 Kerala11403482341467 Rajasthan104138861621250 Haryana96129747121000 Madhya Pradesh93053696131820 Punjab82100589842423 Chhatisgarh6732733109573 Jharkhand6273748112561 Jammu and Kashmir5665437062914 Uttarakhand3301622077429 Goa2489819648304 Puducherry2022615027394 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9923616781 Chandigarh8245530095 Manipur7971634046 Arunachal Pradesh6297453111 Nagaland521438978 Meghalaya3863215128 Sikkim2119152116 Mizoram14289190
KCR hits out at Centre on new power bill

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SA ISHAQUI
Published Sep 16, 2020, 11:51 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2020, 11:51 am IST
Electricity amendment bill is against federal spirit of Constitution
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao speaks in the Assembly on the new electricity bill being contemplated by the Centre.
 Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao speaks in the Assembly on the new electricity bill being contemplated by the Centre.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution urging the Union of India to withdraw the draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2020, which aims to end subsidies and cross-subsidies in power tariffs.

Moving the resolution in the House, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao termed the Bill as draconian and against the federal spirit envisaged by the
Constitution.

 

He said the Centre's move to amend the Electricity Act of 2003 was against the interests of farmers and would snatch away the autonomy enjoyed by state governments over the power sector.

“If there is a power problem here in Hyderabad, I would have to call the load dispatch centre in Delhi rather than calling the state load dispatch centre,” Chandrashekar Rao said.

“It appears that the Centre is bringing the new Bill to benefit private players in the power sector. Earlier when we sought some power projects for Telangana, the Centre had put pressure on us to give the projects to private companies. But we did not yield to the pressure.”

 

The chief minister added, “I assure the people of Telangana that as long as the TRS is in power we will not allow any private company to enter power generation and we will not give permission to private players to produce a single megawatt of power in the state.”

Stating that the Bill mandates the government to fix consumption guages to agriculture pump sets in the state, he said currently there were about 26 lakh agriculture pump sets in the state. It would require over Rs 750 lakh to install meters for every pump set.

 

Chandrashekar Rao pointed out that the Bill also obligates the state government to collect power charges from farmers but the TRS government would never burden the farmers of Telangana who are recovering from decades of neglect and severe power shortage.

The chief minister said the Bill also takes away the powers of the state government to constitute an Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The chief minister said, “The Centre has sent us a draft and I discussed the provisions of the bill and wrote a letter to the Prime Minister urging him to withdraw the proposal. As I understand the Centre is going ahead with the introduction of the Bill in the present session.”

 

