176th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,020,319

91,016

Recovered

3,941,375

82,802

Deaths

82,103

1,280

Maharashtra109785677527330409 Andhra Pradesh5839254865315041 Tamil Nadu5142084589008502 Karnataka4752653692297481 Uttar Pradesh3240362520974604 Delhi2257961912034806 West Bengal2091461811424062 Telangana162844131447996 Bihar161101146533836 Odisha158650125738698 Assam146575116900492 Gujarat116345968093245 Kerala11403482341467 Rajasthan104138861621250 Haryana96129747121000 Madhya Pradesh93053696131820 Punjab82100589842423 Chhatisgarh6732733109573 Jharkhand6273748112561 Jammu and Kashmir5665437062914 Uttarakhand3301622077429 Goa2489819648304 Puducherry2022615027394 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9923616781 Chandigarh8245530095 Manipur7971634046 Arunachal Pradesh6297453111 Nagaland521438978 Meghalaya3863215128 Sikkim2119152116 Mizoram14289190
Nation Current Affairs 16 Sep 2020 India adds 10 lakh C ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India adds 10 lakh COVID cases in 11 days to breach the 50-lakh mark

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Sep 16, 2020, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2020, 12:11 pm IST
The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection further dropped at 1.63 per cent
Commuters board a train at Dum Dum Metro Station as Kolkata Metro services resume in a graded manner, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. — PTI photo
 Commuters board a train at Dum Dum Metro Station as Kolkata Metro services resume in a graded manner, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. — PTI photo

With 90,123 fresh cases, India on Wednesday breached the 50-lakh mark in overall cases of novel coronavirus. On Wednesday morning the tally, as per union health ministry, was over 50.20 lakh while total number of deaths went past 82,066 with 1,290 new fatalities due to the virus.

India's COVID-19 cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. Then it took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark and 11 days to go past 50 lakh.

 

It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post.  

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection further dropped at 1.63 per cent.

There are 9,95,933  active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 19.84 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,94,29,115 samples have been tested up to September 15 with 11,16,842 samples being tested on Tuesday.

A total of 1,290 new deaths have been reported including 515 from Maharashtra, 216 from Karnataka, 113 from Uttar Pradesh, 90 from Punjab, 69 from Andhra Pradesh, 68 from Tamil Nadu , 59 from West Bengal and 36 from Delhi.

 

A total of 82,066 deaths have been reported so far in the country includes 30,409 from Maharashtra followed by 8,502 from Tamil Nadu, 7,481 from Karnataka, 5,041 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,806 from Delhi, 4,604 from Uttar Pradesh, 4,062 from West Bengal, 3,244 from Gujarat, 2,514 from Punjab and 1,820 from Madhya Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Amid reported cases of re-infection of coronavirus in fully cured persons, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Balram Bhargava said the cases of reinfection was very rare. “We have reinfection in many other illness too. So can have re-infection of COVID-19 as well, but it is not a matter of major concern because wherever it has happened, it has been mild,” Dr Bhargava said.

 

Talking about India's COVID-19 fight, he said, "If you look at the countries of Europe and the United States, they had a peak and then they came down and during that peak whether it was Spain, the UK or Sweden or Italy, there were a huge number of mortalities. Then there was a peak which came down and then they had a second wave which is recently occurring in those countries."

"Fortunately, we took learnings from that in India and we were able to distribute the curve in such a way that we did not have those large numbers of deaths and that was attributable scientifically because of a very effective lockdown that was imposed in the months late March, April and May. So, we did not really have a huge peak from that perspective," he said adding India's cases per million population is amongst the lowest in the world, which stands at 3,573 while the global average is 3,704.

 

Meanwhile, union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan told Rajya Sabha that the Department of Pharmaceuticals has increased the production of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and the ministry has issued 10.84 crore tablets of the drug to states and union territories as on September 11. He added the re-purposed HCQ is being used to treat mild but high risk and moderate COVID-19 cases. "India has also exported it (HCQ) to more than 140 countries," Dr Vardhan said.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

NSA Ajit Doval on Tuesday walked out of a meeting of the national security advisors of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries in protest after the Pakistani representative used a

Doval walks out of SCO meet over new Pakistan map

Educational institutions have said they will take precautions against Covid-19. (Representational image)

Telangana High Court refuses to stay physical mode exams

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao speaks in the Assembly on the new electricity bill being contemplated by the Centre.

KCR hits out at Centre on new power bill

Based on the review report, it has been instructed to double the number of tests in districts like Malappuram, Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. PTI Photo

Kerala's COVID-19 test positivity rate up, doubling time down after Onam days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajnath's warning to China: Any attempt to unilaterally alter status quo unacceptable

Defence Minister Rajnath speaking in the Parliament.

Covid enters Parliament: 25 MPs, 56 staff test positive

DMK MP Kanimozhi wears a mask expressing her opposition to the NEET examination. (PTI)

Sotheby's sells 19th century Qur’an handwritten by Kashmiri artists for Rs 1.3 crore

The Kashmiri Qu'ran

No restriction be imposed on inter-state movement of medical oxygen: Centre to states

Medical oxygen tanks. (AP)

South Central Railways building sealed for two days after after new COVID-19 cases

The Rail Nilayam building. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham