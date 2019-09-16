Nation Current Affairs 16 Sep 2019 Youth beaten up for ...
Youth beaten up for 'eve teasing' at wedding

PTI
Published Sep 16, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
Police are searching for the accused.
The incident occurred at Khatauli town, following which the 25-year-old man was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition. (Photo: Representational)
 The incident occurred at Khatauli town, following which the 25-year-old man was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition. (Photo: Representational)

Muzaffarnagar: A youth was beaten up for allegedly eve teasing a woman during a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

The incident occurred at Khatauli town on Sunday evening, following which the 25-year-old man was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition, police said.

 

Police are searching for the accused.

In another incident, a man who was seriously injured in a clash over collecting water from a hand pump succumbed to injuries on Sunday, police said.

Om Prakash was admitted to a hospital after he was injured in the clash at Shoram village under Shahpur police station area on August 29.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said.

A case of murder has been registered after Om Prakash's death, an officer said.

...
