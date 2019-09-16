Nation Current Affairs 16 Sep 2019 SC to hear pleas aga ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC to hear pleas against Article 370 move, Kashmir curbs today

PTI
Published Sep 16, 2019, 7:37 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2019, 8:22 am IST
In his plea, Vaiko has said that authorities should allow Abdullah to attend a 'peaceful and democratic' annual conference.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday pleas challenging abrogation of provisions of Article 370 — which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, validity of imposition of President’s rule and the related restrictions imposed in the state. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday pleas challenging abrogation of provisions of Article 370 — which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, validity of imposition of President’s rule and the related restrictions imposed in the state. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday pleas challenging abrogation of provisions of Article 370 — which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, validity of imposition of President’s rule and the related restrictions imposed in the state.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer will be also hearing a bunch fresh petitions, including the one filed by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad seeking permission to visit his family members and relatives.

 

Azad, who had tried to visit the state twice after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir but was sent back from the airport by the authorities, has sought a nod from the top court to visit his family members.

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference party led by Sajjad Lone has also challenged the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and the validity of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill.

Child right activists Enakshi Ganguly and Professor Shanta Sinha have also filed a plea against the alleged illegal detention of children in Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of the state’s special status.

A plea of Rajya Sabha MP and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder Vaiko is also listed for hearing, in which he has sought a direction to the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir to produce former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, allegedly under preventive detention following abrogation of Article 370, before the court.

In his plea, Vaiko has said that authorities should allow Abdullah to attend a “peaceful and democratic” annual conference, being organised in Chennai on September 15, on the occasion of birthday of former Tamil Nadu chief minister C N Annadurai.

The plea of Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury who had moved the apex court seeking permission to see his ailing party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami is also among the batch of petitions listed for hearing on Monday.

The top court had allowed him to pay a visit to Tarigami but with certain conditions and had granted him liberty to file a report on his return.

The plea of the editor of Kashmir Times Anuradha Bhasin seeking removal of media restrictions imposed in the Kashmir valley after the abrogation of Article 370 will also be taken up along with some other petitions.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: supreme court, jammu and kashmir, article 370
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

'He (Fadnavis) went there (in the flood-affected areas) only once just for few hours and never visited again,' Pawar said. (Photo: File)

Cowards: Pawar attacks former NCP colleagues who joined BJP ahead of Assembly polls

The SIT probing the alleged rape of a law student by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swami Chinmayanand on Sunday examined three male friends of the survivor, besides some employees of her college. (Photo: File)

If Chinmanayand gets arrested, Hindus will rebel: Big Boss fame Omji

The car's driver opened fire on the patrolling team and tried to flee, but the vehicle was stopped near a bus depot. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi: 2 arrested for shooting at police team

The girl's mother on September 15 asked her to accompany her to her sister's place in Badarpur, but instead took her to a hotel in Nizamuddin. (Photo: File | Representational)

Delhi mother solds 15-year-old girl to trafficker for Rs 1 lakh, rescued



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tata Sumo put out to pasture after 25 years of service, no longer available

Production stopped in April 2019.
 

'Ease is most difficult thing to achieve': Hrithik Roshan on 'Ghungroo' hook step

Hrithik Roshan on Ghungroo song from WAR. (Image Source: YouTube/ YRF)
 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
 

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Pradeep Antony slaps Kavin Raj; watch

Bigg Boss Tamil 3. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nizamabad: Shortage of funds ruin farmers lives

In this context, the farmers are forced to depend on private moneylenders to get loans for agricultural investment.

Paddy cultivation may touch 113 per cent in Khammam

Women sow paddy in Kallur mandal of Khammam district on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Adilabad: Rains play spoilsport with cotton farmers

Rain lashes a cotton field at Ankoli village in Adilabad mandal.(Photo: DC)

Kadapa: Export firms tie up to boost banana output

3-months-old banana orchards under the supervision of export companies in Pulivendula in Kadapa.

AMC still fails to supply purified drinking water

Collector S. Satyanarayana, legislator A. Venkatrami Reddy and other offficials inspect water purification plant at Muddalapuram in Anantapur on Sunday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham