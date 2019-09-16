Nation Current Affairs 16 Sep 2019 SC notice to Centre, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC notice to Centre, J&K on plea for producing Farooq Abdullah

PTI
Published Sep 16, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Vaiko has contended that constitutional rights conferred on the NC leader had been deprived of on account of 'illegal detention'.
A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer issued notice to the Centre and the state, and fixed Rajya Sabha MP and MDMK leader Vaiko's plea for hearing on September 30. (Photo: Representational)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea seeking to produce before court former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who is allegedly under detention following the scrapping of the state's special status.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer issued notice to the Centre and the state, and fixed Rajya Sabha MP and MDMK leader Vaiko's plea for hearing on September 30.

 

Vaiko, who said he is a close friend of Abdullah for the past four decades, has contended that constitutional rights conferred on the National Conference leader had been deprived of on account of "illegal detention without any authority of law".

Tags: supreme court, government of india, article 370, farooq abdullah, ranjan gogoi, vaiko
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


