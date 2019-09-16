Nation Current Affairs 16 Sep 2019 Over 2,000 Pak viola ...
Over 2,000 Pak violations at LoC killed 21 jawans

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 16, 2019, 1:05 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2019, 1:05 am IST
MEA says deaths occured in unprovoked conflicts in 2019.
 Journalists wait for their turn to access the internet at a temporary media centre set up by the government in Srinagar on Sunday (Photo: DC)

New Delhi: India on Sunday conveyed its concerns to Pakistan on ceasefire violations by the Pakistani military, with the MEA saying Islamabad this year “resorted to more than 2050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 21 Indians have died.”

In a statement, the MEA said, “We have highlighted our concerns at unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces, including in support of cross- border terrorist infiltration  and targeting of Indian civilians and border posts by them.

 

This year, they have resorted to more than 2050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 21 Indians have died. We have repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control and International Border (IB). Indian forces exercise maximum restraint and respond to unprovoked violations and attempts at cross border terrorist infiltration.”

Tensions have further spiked between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, with Pakistan mounting a shrill campaign against New Delhi globally after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir into two union territories early last month.

Government sources said Pakistan appears to be banking on a two-pronged strategy to continue to raise the decibel levels of its campaign at global fora besides trying its best to push in terrorists across the LoC to attack Indian troops and to attempt to carry out terror strikes to draw global attention and grab publicity.

...
