No permission for N Chandrababu Naidu to visit Atmakur on September 18

VIJAYAWADA: After police denied permission for his Chalo Atmakur rally on September 11 and confined him to house arrest, Telugu Desam supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu decided to visit Atmakur and meet alleged party victims of YSRC on Wednesday, September 18.

However, police decided not to give permission to any political leader to visit Atmakur.

Guntur Rural Superintendent of police, P.R. Jayalakshmi said that Atmakur village is peaceful, as clashing groups have put aside their differences, political leaders would not be allowed in the sensitive villages as a precautionary measure.

After his Chalo Atmakur bid was foiled, Mr Naidu decided to visit Atmakur on September 18, but the police claimed that the Telugu Desam has not asked for permission and the Police Department will not give permission to visit Atmakur.

Addressing a press meet at Chilakaluripeta in Guntur district on Sunday, SP Jayalakshmi said that political leaders will not be allowed in the sensitive villages as a precautionary measure. She said that police will not permit new persons to visit Atmakur but there is no restriction on the media.

She said that the police have adopted 16 sensitive villages in Palnadu region for community policing.

She explained that family disputes often turn into feuds and spiral into violence in these villages as police records show.

She further said that there were differences between uncle and son-in-law in Atmakur which turned as faction due to politicising of the issue as group clashes and spreading of the false campaign.

In the village of Jangameswarapadu there were clashes and cases were registered against 12 persons of the same community. The police are adopting villages to control family disputes by creating awareness. She said that small clashes are very common in Palnadu but a false campaign was started with 'Chalo Atmakur' stating that attacks and atrocities were taking place in the Palnadu region which is not correct.

Ms Jayalakshmi said that the situation is under control in Palnadu and people are living peacefully so the police will not allow any outsider to instigate the people of Palnadu. She said that the clashes between people of Chilakaluripet, Bapatla and other places also registering but some people are exaggerating of Palnadu which is not correct. She said that the police is not sending the people forcibly back to their villages.

Narasaraopeta DSP M. Veera Reddy, Chilakaluripeta rural CI V. Surya Narayana, urban CI M Subba Rao and other officials participated in the press meet.