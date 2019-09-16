Nation Current Affairs 16 Sep 2019 Kochi: Deadline ends ...
Kochi: Deadline ends for Maradu flats

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 16, 2019, 1:23 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2019, 1:23 am IST
State government convenes an all-party meet on Tuesday seeking solution.
Residents of Maradu flats, which have been ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court, sit in protest at one of the flats facing action, the H2O flat, in Kochi on Sunday (Photo: DC)
 Residents of Maradu flats, which have been ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court, sit in protest at one of the flats facing action, the H2O flat, in Kochi on Sunday (Photo: DC)

Kochi: The deadline in the Maradu Municipality's eviction notice to the 375 families living in five waterfront apartment complexes ended on Sunday with no action from any authorities.

The flat owners continued their protests with many coming forward to declare solidarity with them as they stood firm on their stance that they are not going to vacate.

 

Meanwhile, the state government decided to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue on Tuesday, as demanded by the opposition parties.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had also said that he would intervene in the issue. However, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran differed saying no political party can say that the SC verdict should not be implemented.

“CPI does not feel that the order should be violated. The apartments were issued a stop memo in 2007 citing CRZ violation,” he said.

“Here, the builders have violated those laws. CPI is not going to support them. However, there is an issue with the flat owners here and that will be addressed and discussed at the all-party meeting.” The residents are planning to move the High Court on Monday challenging the eviction notice.

Meanwhile the municipality said it would evict the residents only after getting directions from the government.

The notice states that legal actions will be taken against them without prior notice if they fail to vacate the flats and it will be considered as a violation of the apex court order.

...
Tags: maradu municipality
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


