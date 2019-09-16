Hyderabad: New, hefty traffic fines put on hold

The public has taken to social media to protest the amended Act passed by the Union government.

Hyderabad: The amended Motor Vehicle Act, which stipulates huge penalties for violations of traffic rules, may not be implemented in Telangana, as the state government is planning to bring changes in the Act soon. Until then, the old penalties will apply.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced the deferment on Sunday in the state Assembly.

The new MV Act, which was supposed to be implemented across the country from September 1, has been severely criticised for being too stringent and for penalising the public when adequate infrastructure, like better roads, is not in place.

Gujarat, where the BJP is in power, has implemented the Act by reducing the penalties, but state governments of West Bengal, MP, Rajasthan, and Punjab have said they will not implement the new Act. Only a few states are considering implementing the new Act, which include Karnataka, Kerala, TN, Odisha, Bi-har, Jharkhand and Hary-ana.

MIM MLA Mohammad Moazam Khan raised a question during the Assembly session on the state’s stand on the amended MV Act. Chief Minister Rao replied: “Telangana government will not impose the penalties as mentioned in the amended MV Act, as we do not want to burden the common man. We are in the process of making changes regarding the penalties.”