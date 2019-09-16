Nation Current Affairs 16 Sep 2019 Hyderabad: MLA&rsquo ...
Hyderabad: MLA’s car mows down pedestrian

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 16, 2019, 12:50 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2019, 5:57 am IST
Police said it was not clear yet if the MLA was in the car at that time.
Maheshwaram inspector D. Venkanna Naik said the car (TS07 GM 6669) travelling to the city from Kalwakurthy hit K. Jagannath, 40, a mason working at Bhashyam school, while he was crossing the road.
Hyderabad: A pedestrian crossing the road in Maheshwaram was mowed down by an SUV belonging to Kalwakurthy legislator G. Jaipal Yadav on Sunday night. Police said it was not clear yet if the MLA was in the car at that time.

Maheshwaram inspector D. Venkanna Naik said the car (TS07 GM 6669) travelling to the city from Kalwakurthy hit K. Jagannath, 40, a mason working at Bhashyam school, while he was crossing the road. Jagannath died on the spot, and the inmates of the SUV abandoned the vehicle before fleeing, said the inspector.

 

“We are not sure if the MLA was in the car. We are om the job of identifying the driver.” he said.

