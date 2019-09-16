Hyderabad: MLA’s car mows down pedestrian

Maheshwaram inspector D. Venkanna Naik said the car (TS07 GM 6669) travelling to the city from Kalwakurthy hit K. Jagannath, 40, a mason working at Bhashyam school, while he was crossing the road.

Hyderabad: A pedestrian crossing the road in Maheshwaram was mowed down by an SUV belonging to Kalwakurthy legislator G. Jaipal Yadav on Sunday night. Police said it was not clear yet if the MLA was in the car at that time.

“We are not sure if the MLA was in the car. We are om the job of identifying the driver.” he said.