Nation Current Affairs 16 Sep 2019 Hindi must is nonsen ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hindi must is nonsense: Kerala CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 16, 2019, 12:47 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2019, 12:47 am IST
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also lashed out at Mr Shah saying it would only help divide people.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called Union home minister Amit Shah’s appeal for making Hindi as primary language as “nonsense.”

On his Facebook wall, he wrote the Sangh Parivar move was to divert attention from important issues the country was facing. “The people have identified this,” he said.

 

“(His) refusal to withdraw from the Hindi Agenda despite countrywide protests is a sign that the Sangh Parivar is opening a new battlefront in the name of language.”

On Saturday, the Hindi Day, the home minister had tweeted: “If one language can unite the country today, it is the widely-spoken Hindi language.”

“India is a country of different languages and every language has its own importance but it is very important to have a language which should become the identity of India in the world.”

Mr Vijayan pointed out that the nation recognised different languages and the Sangh Parivar should withdraw from the move to deviate from it. The notion that Hindi can unite the country is completely wrong. People of southern and northeastern states do not speak Hindi, said Mr Vijayan.

Hindi is not the mother tongue of a majority of Indians. It is recognised as the official language of India. There is no serious dispute in the country in the name of the language. No Indian citizen should feel that he is not Indian because he does not speak Hindi, he said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also lashed out at Mr Shah saying it would only help divide people.

“This is the agenda of the Sangh Parivar,” he said in a statement issued here.

...
Tags: chief minister pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

D.B. Binu, president, RTI Kerala Federation, who moved a petition in High Court in April this year seeking implementation of section IV of RTI Act, says that no government website at present provides proper address with pin code.

Set up Rajasthan model RTI portal: activist

Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Avoid single use plastics: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Dr Swamy leaves nobody in doubt that the Indian economy today is in a state of crisis, though “it does not necessarily mean an imminent collapse.”

Subramanian Swamy’s economic views come full circle from Harvard

Campuses have transformed Onam into one of the biggest celebration of youth cutting across religions. A scene from St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam

To celebrate or not to celebrate



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Ease is most difficult thing to achieve': Hrithik Roshan on 'Ghungroo' hook step

Hrithik Roshan on Ghungroo song from WAR. (Image Source: YouTube/ YRF)
 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
 

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Pradeep Antony slaps Kavin Raj; watch

Bigg Boss Tamil 3. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily.
 

This MP guy eats glass ‘for fun’ but wouldn’t urge you to do it

The man said that his strange habit caused damages only to his teeth and there was an adverse effect on his overall health. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana government says no to uranium mining in Nallamalla forests

He reassured the people of Telangana saying that the current government will do nothing like the 2009 UPA government, which, in the undivided Andhra Pradesh had carried out uranium mining activities. (Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Saradha scam: CBI heat on Mamata govt to find ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar's location

Not losing hope, the CBI will however visit Nabanna again on Monday to deliver the letters for the chief secretary and home secretary. (Photo: PTI)

SC's verdict will be in favour of Ram temple, construction in Nov: Subramaniam Swamy

Veterinarian booked for death of dog at KCR’s home, Opposition slams govt

The complainant alleged that negligence on part of the veterinarians, one of whom was the administrator of the private vet clinic, in providing treatment to the 11-month-old ailing dog, which died on September 11, police said on Sunday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham