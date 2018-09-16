Uttar Pradesh to convene 24 hour session on Mahatma Gandhi

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to convene an assembly session that will run uninterrupted for 24 hours to mark the 15th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi. In this unique 24-hour assembly session, discussions and debates will be held on issues promoted by Mahatma Gandhi including cleanliness, non-violence, Khadi and rural development.

“This will be a unique event though modalities of the same are being worked out. The date is also yet to be finalised”, said a government spokesman. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the committee set up for the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, headed by the chief minister. About 150 people who have done appreciable work in the fields of cleanliness, rural development, Khadi etc. will be felicitated by the state government. A special logo ‘Gandhi 150’ will also be released on October 2.