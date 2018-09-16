Rajasthan polls in the eye of a political storm

Jaipur: Once low on political radar in Delhi, the unprecedented attention paid to Rajasthan suggests that the mother of all battle in the upcoming assembly elections in four states or may be five with possible inclusion of Telangana would be fought in the desert state.

The BJP desperately wants to retain the power here state known for throwing out party in power every five years whereas it feels ‘safe’ in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh while the Congress fancies its chances here the most believing strong anti incumbency against Vasundhara Raje government. BJP president Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have been frequently visiting what was once considered a relatively less significant state politically.