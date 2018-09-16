search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala nun's rape case: Jalandhar Bishop ‘steps aside’ briefly

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 16, 2018, 1:02 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2018, 1:02 am IST
Priest gets Jalandhar diocese charge.
Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal
 Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal

Kottayam: Beleaguered Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal has handed over charge to another priest in the wake of the Kerala Police summoning him to appear in person on September 19 in connection with the rape allegations raised against him by a nun.

Bishop Franco issued a circular delegating Monsignor Mathew Kokkandam to administer the activities of Jalandhar diocese in his absence.

 

The circular dated September 13 maintained that “as you have probably come to know from the media, there is an investigation into the allegations raised against me as there are several contradictions in the evidence collected aga-inst me as per the report of the police and it is reported that I am likely to be called for further clarifications by the investigating officer in Kerala. In my absence, Msgr. Mathew Kokkandam will adm-inister the diocese as in the normal practice when I am away from the diocese”, it said.

The bishop had personally received the Kerala Police summons on Friday evening.

The circular said, “I request you to continue praying for me and for the alleged victim and her supporters who have come out against me so that godly intervention may bring change in heart and the truth in the issue may be disclosed.”

“I leave everything in the hand of God as I await the results of the findings of the team probing the allegation,” he said.

The nun had alleged that she had complained on several occasions against the bishop to the head of her congregation and to the Church leadership, including cardinal George Alenchery, against the harassment meted out to her.

The nun had on September 8 written a letter to the Apostolic Nuncio of Vatican to India, Giambattista Diquattro, citing the harassments she faced from the bishop and demanding the Church intervention. She also had previously sent a complaint to the nuncio on January 28 through Bhagalpur bishop Kurian Valiyakandathil.

Tags: jalandhar bishop franco mulakkal, kerala nun rape case
Location: India, Kerala, kottayam




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karan, Arjun have lovely messages for Manmarziyaan's Taapsee, but she's still 'angry'

Taapsee Paanu is yet to work with Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar.
 

All-you-can-eat sushi restaurant bans triathlete after discovering he could eat a lot

Bobrowski said none of the restaurant staff raised any qualms during his mammoth meal, but it was when he got to the till that he sensed trouble.
 

Apple teased by Xiaomi for over-the-top pricing of iPhones

The social media got flooded with the memes and trolls of Apple after the launch of 2018 iPhones..
 

Make-up, skincare have chemicals that could make women infertile, cause breast cancer

After analysing more than a 100 women, US scientists found those who have these chemicals in their urine produce abnormal amounts of the reproductive hormones oestrogen and progesterone. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

For 'toughest policing role', Indian-origin officer honoured in UK

The award citation described Basu's job as 'one of the toughest policing roles in the country' and praised his hard work and dedication in achieving such seniority within the force as the 'first officer of Asian heritage to hold the post in the UK'. (Photo: Twitter | @metpoliceuk)
 

Kate Middleton launches first solo charity campaign to help disadvantaged UK children

Researchers have highlighted the importance of early intervention and how children from disadvantaged backgrounds who do not receive the right help at school age can suffer lifelong problems.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi's allegations on officer letting Mallya escape 'baseless': CBI

CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said they have mentioned 'many times' that the change in the notice against Vijay Mallya was done as there was no sufficient ground to arrest or detain him. (Photo: File)

Arrest Bishop Mulakkal: Activist Stephen Mathew hunger strike enters 8th day

Member of Catholic Reformation Movement Aloshi Joseph joined Stephen Mathew in his hunger strike demanding arrest of rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Missionaries of Jesus want to harass my sister: Brother of Kerala rape victim nun

'It is very shameful, people of a congregation like that don't know Court's order,' says brother of Kerala rape victim nun. (Photo: Twitter | ANI).

Haryana: BJP MLA blames 'frustration' among unemployed youths for rapes

'The frustration that has crept into the minds of our youths is one of the reasons behind such incidents (rapes). Youths who are frustrated, unemployed and unsure of their future commit such heinous acts,' the BJP MLA from Uchana Kalan said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Government will stick to 3.3 per cent fiscal deficit target, says Arun Jaitley

Jaitley also exuded confidence of surpassing the Rs 1 lakh crore target from disinvestment proceeds. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham