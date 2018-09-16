search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala activist, on hunger strike for arrest of Bishop Mulakkal, hospitalised

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 16, 2018, 4:22 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2018, 4:27 pm IST
Social activist Stephen Mathew has been on hunger strike for past 9 days demanding arrest of rape-accused Jalandhar Bishop.
Social Activist Stephen Mathews was shifted to a hospital after his health worsened on the 9th day of hunger strike. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)
 Social Activist Stephen Mathews was shifted to a hospital after his health worsened on the 9th day of hunger strike. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)

Kochi: Social activist Stephen Mathew, who has been on a hunger strike for the past nine days demanding the arrest of rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, was hospitalised on Sunday after his health deteriorated.

Franco Mulakkal, a 54-year-old Roman Catholic Bishop, has been accused by a Kerala nun of raping her several times between 2014 and 2016. She has also sought help from the Vatican in this regard. 

 

On Saturday, Aloshi Joseph, a member of the Catholic Reformation Movement had joined Stephen Mathew in the indefinite hunger strike demanding the arrest of Bishop Mulakkal.

Also Read: Arrest Bishop Mulakkal: Activist Stephen Mathew hunger strike enters 8th day

On the same day, the Bishop stepped down, handing over charge of the Jalandhar diocese to Father Joseph Thekkumkattil and Father Subin Thekkedathu. He has been summoned for questioning by the police on September 19 and is expected to head towards Kerala soon. 

Nuns from the Joint Christian Council to which Mathew belongs have been protesting as they seek justice for the victim. They had staged a sit-in protest at the High Court Junction bus station in Kochi to demand that the Bishop be arrested.

 (With inputs from Agencies)

Tags: hunger strike, kerala nun rape case, bishop franco mulakkal, stephen mathew
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tech Mahindra sacks executive for discrimination against homosexual

Tech Mahindra has sacked the employee, who had been accused by a former employee of harassing and discriminating against him on grounds of sexual orientation, according to a tweet by the IT major.
 

Women who are submissive during BDSM are aroused by other people's pain: study

Previous research has showed that people participating in BDSM feel rejection less (Photo: AFP)
 

Scientists develop flu vaccine patch you could administer at home

Scientists develop flu vaccine patch you could administer at home. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

The park has dog training and exercise equipment, splash pool, 2 lawns, an amphitheatre, loo cafe, separate enclosures for big and small dogs. (Representational Image | Facebook @dogs5151)
 

Meghan Markle has worn UK designers on just 2 out of her 22 public appearances

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrives for '100 Days to Peace', an evening of music marking the centenary of the end of the First World War, with Prince Harry, at Westminster Central Hall, London, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

PM Modi’s 5-point ‘masala’ to kickstart economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Raids on to nab 3 accused in ex-CBSE topper gangrape in Haryana

Rewari police has released photos of the three accused, Manish (left), Nishu (top right) and Pankaj - an Army personnel (bottom right). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Minister Ramdas Athawale apologises for fuel remark, says prices must be reduced

Athawale said, 'The price of fuel can be reduced if the states cut the tax on it. The Centre is seriously working on the issue.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Want justice not cheque: Haryana rape victim's family on Rs 2L compensation

She further alleged that the doctors in the hospital are 'not allowing' her to meet her daughter. (Photo: ANI)

Same group behind killings of Narendra Dabholkar, Kalburgi, Gauri Lankesh: Cops

Gauri Lankesh, Narendra Dabholkar and MM Kalburgi were assassinated by members of this gang because they were raising their voice against the Hindu religion. (Photo: File | PTI)

United Left front sweeps all 4 key posts in JNU students’ union polls

All India Students' Association, Students' Federation of India, Democratic Students' Federation and All India Students' Federation have come together to form the 'United Left' alliance. (Photo: File| PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham