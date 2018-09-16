KCR turned Telangana into land of booze, says Dr K Laxman

MAHBUBNAGAR: TS BJP president Dr K. Laxman said the TRS had lost the legitimacy to seek votes as it had failed to fulfil the promises it had made during the 2014 elections. Claiming that the BJP would roar to power with a clear majority, he said the blessings of Jogulamba in the holy land of Mahbubnagar was with their party.

Mr Laxman said the BJP, if it came to power, would waive farm loans to the extent of Rs 2 lakh, waive interest to women groups and farmers and introduce a pavala vaddi (25 paise interest) scheme. Criticising Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for dissolving the state Assembly nine months before the end of the term, Dr Laxman said the time had come to send him home.

Listing out the alleged failures of the TRS government, he that in the last four years thousands of farmers had committed suicide or were handcuffed and had landed themselves in debt traps. Dr Laxman said Mr Chandrasekhar Rao had made Telangana into a state for drunkards. “Drinking water is scarce but there is no dearth of booze in the state,” Dr Laxman said.

He said the MIM was dreaming of staking claim to the Chief Minister's chair citing the Karnataka experiment and said such a possibility was remote in the state. He promised to accord ST status to Valmiki and Boya communities once the BJP was elected to power.