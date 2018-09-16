search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Election strategist, Prashant Kishor, joins Nitish Kumar's JD(U)

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : SANJANA JADHAV
Published Sep 16, 2018, 11:44 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2018, 11:51 am IST
At a state executive meeting in Patna, Kishor joined the JD(U) in presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Kishor played a major role in the BJP's 2014 election campaign and was touted as the main man behind the innovative ad campaign for PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Kishor played a major role in the BJP's 2014 election campaign and was touted as the main man behind the innovative ad campaign for PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mumbai: After working closely with the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, election strategist Prashant Kishor joined the Janata Dal United (JD(U)) on Sunday. 

At a state executive meeting in Patna, Kishor joined the JD(U) in presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

 

Kishor's decision to enter politics was confirmed last week when he spoke to a group of students at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad. The strategist said he was "done with campaigning for individuals and was ready for politics", reports stated.  

Kishor played a major role in the BJP's 2014 election campaign and was touted as the main man behind the innovative ad campaign for PM Narendra Modi. He has not only worked with the BJP, but extensively contributed to election campaigns of the JD(U) and Congress. 

Tags: 2019 elections, prashant kishore joins jd(u), nitish kumar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Meghan Markle has worn UK designers on just 2 out of her 22 public appearances

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrives for '100 Days to Peace', an evening of music marking the centenary of the end of the First World War, with Prince Harry, at Westminster Central Hall, London, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

PM Modi’s 5-point ‘masala’ to kickstart economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 

Hyundai to launch two more EVs after Kona Electric in India

Hyundai is mulling over the introduction of more EVs in the country with plans to even export some of the models from here.
 

Karan, Arjun have lovely messages for Manmarziyaan's Taapsee, but she's still 'angry'

Taapsee Paanu is yet to work with Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar.
 

All-you-can-eat sushi restaurant bans triathlete after discovering he could eat a lot

Bobrowski said none of the restaurant staff raised any qualms during his mammoth meal, but it was when he got to the till that he sensed trouble.
 

Apple teased by Xiaomi for over-the-top pricing of iPhones

The social media got flooded with the memes and trolls of Apple after the launch of 2018 iPhones..
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

JNU polls: Results likely to be announced today after violence grips campus

Students wait in front of a counting centre in JNU campus on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Massive fire erupts in Kolkata's Bagri market, no casualties reported

Fire fighters are still trying to contain the massive fire at Bagri market in Canning Street. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

MDMK to join DMK alliance ‘to defeat BJP’

MDMK leader Vaiko at the meet in Erode on Saturday. (Photo:DC)

More farmers oppose new oil-tap contracts in Cauvery delta districts

In a resolution at its meeting here on Saturday, the Sangam said that it has been reported that the Centre was planning to allow new hydrocarbon projects in Cauvery delta

Brisk sales at Kasimedu fishing harbour after six months

“There is a high possibility that sales might be dull, as Tamil month Purattasi starts in the next couple of days. So, price will still reduce and there will be more supply and less demand”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham