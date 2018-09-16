search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Father asked me to abort baby: T'gana woman after husband hacked to death

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Sep 16, 2018, 5:17 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2018, 5:23 pm IST
P Pranay Kumar was hacked to death in broad daylight outside a hospital where he had taken his pregnant wife for a check-up.
Amrutha and Pranay knew each other since 2011. The couple had fallen in love when they were in school. (Photo: File)
 Amrutha and Pranay knew each other since 2011. The couple had fallen in love when they were in school. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Following her husband’s brutal murder over alleged ‘honour killing’, five-month pregnant Amrutha Varshini said her father insisted that she abort the baby after he got to know about the pregnancy.

Amrutha’s husband, P Pranay Kumar was hacked to death in broad daylight outside a hospital where he had taken his pregnant wife for a check-up at Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district on Friday.

 

The police have arrested Amrutha’s father T Maruthi Rao, a businessman, and her uncle T Sravan for the murder. Police suspect that they may have hired a contract killer.

According to a report in NDTV, Amrutha said, “My father said you abort the baby now. Live with him (her husband) for 2-3 years, after that I will accept the marriage."

“My father hails from a so-called upper caste but see his actions. Pranay, who was murdered for his so-called lower caste, was very kind to me and would help me in all my daily chores”, Amrutha was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Read: Six months after inter-caste marriage, man hacked to death in Telangana

Amrutha and Pranay knew each other since 2011. The couple had fallen in love when they were in school. After an eight-year-relationship, the two decided to get married. The two got married on January 30 this year.

However, their families were against the relationship as Pranay belonged to Madiga Scheduled Caste while Amrutha belonged to the Vysya caste, reports added.

Amrutha claimed that the murder was pre-planned and her father had been keeping a tab on her movements. She further alleged that a recce was conducted before the murder.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Family says honour killing was planned

A video posted on Facebook by Amrutha, in which she was seen living happily with Pranay, also reportedly infuriated her father.

The situation was tense in Miryalaguda following the murder with rights activists taking out rallies against the killing and demanding justice for the victim.

Tags: telangana, honour killing, man killed, telangana police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tech Mahindra sacks executive for discrimination against homosexual

Tech Mahindra has sacked the employee, who had been accused by a former employee of harassing and discriminating against him on grounds of sexual orientation, according to a tweet by the IT major.
 

Women who are submissive during BDSM are aroused by other people's pain: study

Previous research has showed that people participating in BDSM feel rejection less (Photo: AFP)
 

Scientists develop flu vaccine patch you could administer at home

Scientists develop flu vaccine patch you could administer at home. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

The park has dog training and exercise equipment, splash pool, 2 lawns, an amphitheatre, loo cafe, separate enclosures for big and small dogs. (Representational Image | Facebook @dogs5151)
 

Meghan Markle has worn UK designers on just 2 out of her 22 public appearances

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrives for '100 Days to Peace', an evening of music marking the centenary of the end of the First World War, with Prince Harry, at Westminster Central Hall, London, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

PM Modi’s 5-point ‘masala’ to kickstart economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala activist, on hunger strike for arrest of Bishop Mulakkal, hospitalised

Social Activist Stephen Mathews was shifted to a hospital after his health worsened on the 9th day of hunger strike. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)

Raids on to nab 3 accused in ex-CBSE topper gangrape in Haryana

Rewari police has released photos of the three accused, Manish (left), Nishu (top right) and Pankaj - an Army personnel (bottom right). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Minister Ramdas Athawale apologises for fuel remark, says prices must be reduced

Athawale said, 'The price of fuel can be reduced if the states cut the tax on it. The Centre is seriously working on the issue.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Want justice not cheque: Haryana rape victim's family on Rs 2L compensation

She further alleged that the doctors in the hospital are 'not allowing' her to meet her daughter. (Photo: ANI)

Same group behind killings of Narendra Dabholkar, Kalburgi, Gauri Lankesh: Cops

Gauri Lankesh, Narendra Dabholkar and MM Kalburgi were assassinated by members of this gang because they were raising their voice against the Hindu religion. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham