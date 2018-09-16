search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress booked Chandrababu Naidu, says Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Sep 16, 2018, 12:18 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2018, 12:18 am IST
BJP chief ridicules Opposition for blaming his party for the NBW issued against AP CM.
BJP national president Amit Shah along with BJP state president K. Laxman and former minister Bandaru Dattareya take part in Swachta Hi Seva, a nation-wide programme, at Bheema Maidan, NTR Stadium, on Saturday. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)
HYDERABAD: BJP President Mr. Amit Shah on Saturday made it clear that the party had nothing to do with the non-bailable warrant issued against AP CM Mr N. Chandrababu Naidu for a protest at the Babli dam site in Maharashtra in 2010. Addressing a press conference here, Mr Shah said the case was filed against Mr Naidu and others when the Congress was in power in undivided AP, Maharashtra and also at the Centre. He said it’s the height of foolishness to hold the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for the NBW, which is a legal process.

“The case was filed when Congress was in power in AP, Maharashtra and also at the Centre. The case has been going on since 2010. How can the BJP be held responsible for this? Now the same Naidu is trying to ally with Congress, which had filed cases against him. This shows his political opportunism,” Mr Shah remarked.

 

Mr Shah alleged that Mr Naidu and other opposition parties were trying to link everything with BJP or Modi, whatever happened under the sun. “Issuing NCW is part of the legal process in courts. What has BJP to to with it?” asked Mr Shah.
He reiterated that BJP and the PM had extended and had been extending complete support to the Telugu States irrespective of whether the ruling parties in these states were allies of BJP or not. “We believe in federal spirit. We will not discriminate against any state, whether there is a BJP government or not in the state,” Mr Shah added.

Tags: amit shah, chandrababu naidu, congress
Location: India, Telangana




