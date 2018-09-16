Chandrababu Naidu seeks legal opnion in Maharashtra case

VIJAYAWADA: AP state advocate general and legal experts will review the non-bailable warrant issued by a court in Dharmabad of Maharashtra. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has sought legal opinion on the future course of action.

Mr Naidu also plans to conduct a meeting with the MLAs and ministers who had marched with him to the site of the Babli project in Maharashtra in 2010. Mr Naidu is to leave for the USA on September 23 and the TD is keen that the NBW does not turn into a hurdle.