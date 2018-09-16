search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Publicise Modi govt’s work over cup of tea: BJP's ‘T20 formula’ to win 2019

PTI
Published Sep 16, 2018, 6:23 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2018, 6:25 pm IST
BJP has asked every worker to visit at least 20 houses in their area and publicise Modi govt's achievements while having tea.
The BJP has asked its MPs, MLAs, local and booth-level workers to spread awareness among people in their respective area about the government's schemes. (Representational Image)
 The BJP has asked its MPs, MLAs, local and booth-level workers to spread awareness among people in their respective area about the government's schemes. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will apply the "T20 formula" to ensure victory in the 2019 general elections, a senior party leader said. The T20 here, differs from the one popular in cricketing parlance as the party has set a target for every worker to visit at least 20 houses in their area and publicise the Narendra Modi-led government's achievements while having tea.

As the party targets to secure another term, it has asked its workers to promote the government's achievements to each and every house through "Har Booth Das Youth" (roughly translated as 'each booth ten youth'), NaMo app contact initiative, and booth 'toli', apart from the T20 formula.

 

The BJP has asked its MPs, MLAs, local and booth-level workers to spread awareness among people in their respective area about the government's schemes.

"The party workers have been asked to visit every village in their area and have tea at at least 20 houses there," a senior BJP leader told PTI-Bhasha.

He said the initiative is for establishing direct dialogue with public. Notably, the party had campaigned aggressively before the last general elections and used information and technology to connect with voters.

A major highlight of the technology-driven campaign was 3-D rally in which Modi delivered speech through 3D projections of himself. Using the technology, Modi, BJP's then prime ministerial candidate, would address people at several locations simultaneously.

The BJP in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections had started the "chai pe charcha" (conversations over tea) campaign, using which Modi connected with the common man over the brew and discussed several issues.

The party now aims to take the campaign to a wider level for the upcoming elections. It has formulated a detailed strategy for booth level under which the party workers have been asked to add more people to the Narendra Modi (NaMo) app.

According to party sources, a new version of the app, which will have a section regarding the assignments for workers, is on the cards next week. The section will contain things such as assignments for workers, how to include more people, information in texts, video clips and graphics, they said. According to them, the BJP has set a target of adding 100 people to NaMo app at every polling booth.

"A toli (team) of chief workers at every booth is being formed which will publicise the direct benefits from the schemes of the Modi government or the state governments (where the BJP is in power)," the sources said.

The senior BJP leader said efforts are on to add 20 new members at every booth. He said they are trying to include people from all class and communities. After brainstorming at the BJP national executive meeting, the workers have been asked to speed up the implementation of the "Ghar Ghar Dastak" campaign.

A team (toli) of at least two dozen workers is being formed at every booth as part of the party's door-to-door outreach program. The BJP will counter the narrative of the opposition parties over various issues using the campaign which would run in several phases. It will highlight the government's achievements in the 5-year tenure and make people aware about roadmap for the next term.

According to party sources, the BJP workers will use facts and figures to help people understand as to "how important it is for them to keep the BJP government in power".

Tags: bjp, t20 formula, 2019 lok sabha elections, pm modi, modi government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tech Mahindra sacks executive for discrimination against homosexual

Tech Mahindra has sacked the employee, who had been accused by a former employee of harassing and discriminating against him on grounds of sexual orientation, according to a tweet by the IT major.
 

Women who are submissive during BDSM are aroused by other people's pain: study

Previous research has showed that people participating in BDSM feel rejection less (Photo: AFP)
 

Scientists develop flu vaccine patch you could administer at home

Scientists develop flu vaccine patch you could administer at home. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

The park has dog training and exercise equipment, splash pool, 2 lawns, an amphitheatre, loo cafe, separate enclosures for big and small dogs. (Representational Image | Facebook @dogs5151)
 

Meghan Markle has worn UK designers on just 2 out of her 22 public appearances

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrives for '100 Days to Peace', an evening of music marking the centenary of the end of the First World War, with Prince Harry, at Westminster Central Hall, London, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

PM Modi’s 5-point ‘masala’ to kickstart economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mob lynching in name of cow vigilantism 'blot on democracy': Mayawati slams BJP

Mayawati was speaking to reporters after she moved into her new residence vacating her sprawling bungalow on Supreme Court orders. (Photo: File)

Bank officials who loaned Vijay Mallya may be named as accused soon: sources

The top brass of erstwhile Kingfisher airlines including Mallya, its CFO A Raghunathan and other former senior executives will also be named as accused in the case. (Photo: File)

Kolkata market fire rages on even after 12 hrs; to be doused soon, says CM Mamata

Thirty fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the fire at the over 60-year-old building. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Father asked me to abort baby: T'gana woman after husband hacked to death

Amrutha and Pranay knew each other since 2011. The couple had fallen in love when they were in school. (Photo: File)

Kerala activist, on hunger strike for arrest of Bishop Mulakkal, hospitalised

Social Activist Stephen Mathews was shifted to a hospital after his health worsened on the 9th day of hunger strike. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham