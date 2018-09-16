Asaduddin Owaisi dares BJP chief Amit Shah to contest from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday challenged BJP chief Amit Shah to contest from Hyderabad and see how Telangana state “defeats” his strategy. Interacting with mediapersons here, Mr Owaisi reacted to Mr Shah’s accusation against the MM and his declaration that the BJP would contest from all seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Reacting to Mr Shah’s remarks on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao going in for early elections, Mr Owaisi said the BJP too had done the same thing in Gujarat after the 2002 riots. He also posted on his Twitter handle stating: “Welcome, people of Hyderabad & Telangana will defeat your strategy I request @AmitShah to contest from Hyderabad and inshallah MIM will win & BJP will not be able to retain 5 Assembly seats inshallah. What is strategy to control Oil prices, Employment for Youth, BJP has NO Ans (sic).”

Responding to the challenge, BJP leader G. Kishan Reddy dared Mr Owaisi to contest from the Amberpet constituency against him, “if he had the guts.” Mr Reddy said the people would decide whether the BJP would retain its five seats and whether it would come to power or not. He said that the BJP would contest in all 119 seats on its own and would fight to form the BJP government in Telangana state.