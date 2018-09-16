Amit Shah promises solution for fuel price rise

Hyderabad: BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said that the rising fuel prices and sliding rupee was a “big concern” for BJP and Centre. However, he blamed international developments for this, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is exploring ways to control rising fuel prices and sliding rupee. Addressing a press conference here, Mr Shah said the Centre will come out with a solution soon.

“The increasing petrol and diesel prices and sliding rupee against dollar are a cause of concern for both the BJP and the government,” he said. “It was due to some developments that took place globally. The trade war between US and China and issues between the US and oil producing countries are responsible,” he said.