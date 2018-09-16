search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

American woman says Indian husband abandoned her in Tamil Nadu town

PTI
Published Sep 16, 2018, 1:09 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2018, 1:09 pm IST
The woman was spotted by local residents at Vellagate near here Friday.
The woman, who appeared to be in her thirties, was seen conversing with some auto drivers. (Representational Image)
  The woman, who appeared to be in her thirties, was seen conversing with some auto drivers. (Representational Image)

Kancheepuram: An American national was found roaming about in tattered clothes claiming she was abandoned by her husband, the police said on Saturday.

The woman was spotted by local residents at Vellagate near here Friday.

 

The woman, who appeared to be in her thirties, was seen conversing with some auto drivers.

She reportedly told them that her spouse was an Indian national and they resided at Velachery in Chennai.

She claimed that her husband had left her at the spot following a domestic quarrel and sped away in their car.

Police said they questioned the woman and later sent her to a government shelter for women on the East Coast Road in the district pending further investigation.

When contacted by PTI, the woman's husband declined to answer any query, saying his lawyer would brief the media later.

Tags: american woman abandoned, domestic quarrel, government shelter




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Meghan Markle has worn UK designers on just 2 out of her 22 public appearances

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrives for '100 Days to Peace', an evening of music marking the centenary of the end of the First World War, with Prince Harry, at Westminster Central Hall, London, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

PM Modi’s 5-point ‘masala’ to kickstart economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 

Hyundai to launch two more EVs after Kona Electric in India

Hyundai is mulling over the introduction of more EVs in the country with plans to even export some of the models from here.
 

Karan, Arjun have lovely messages for Manmarziyaan's Taapsee, but she's still 'angry'

Taapsee Paanu is yet to work with Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar.
 

All-you-can-eat sushi restaurant bans triathlete after discovering he could eat a lot

Bobrowski said none of the restaurant staff raised any qualms during his mammoth meal, but it was when he got to the till that he sensed trouble.
 

Apple teased by Xiaomi for over-the-top pricing of iPhones

The social media got flooded with the memes and trolls of Apple after the launch of 2018 iPhones..
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hurricane Florence: At least 10 dead, Carolinas brace for widespread flooding

Rivers are swelling toward record levels, forecasters now warn, and thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate for fear that the next few days could bring the most destructive round of flooding in North Carolina history. (Photo: AP)

Goa CM Manohar Parrlkar undergoing series of tests: AIIMS

Earlier this year, Parrikar had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: 5-yr-old girl raped by staffer inside school premises

The agitated locals gathered at the school and vandalised school property. (Representational Image)

Election strategist, Prashant Kishor, joins Nitish Kumar's JD(U)

Kishor played a major role in the BJP's 2014 election campaign and was touted as the main man behind the innovative ad campaign for PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

JNU polls: Results likely to be announced today after violence grips campus

Students wait in front of a counting centre in JNU campus on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham