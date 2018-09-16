search on deccanchronicle.com
23-yr-old woman drugged, raped in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area

PTI
Published Sep 16, 2018, 1:42 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2018, 1:42 pm IST
A medical examination of the victim was conducted at AIIMS and a case was registered in connection with the incident, police said.
 During the investigation, CCTV footages were examined which raised doubts on the veracity of the allegations levelled by the victim, the police said. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man on the pretext of providing her a job in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said Saturday.

In her complaint to the police, the victim alleged that she used to talk to a person named Atul Gupta who assured her that he would arrange a job for her, said Vijay Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south).

 

She claimed that the accused presented himself as a reputed personality.

On September 2, Gupta called her at a cinema hall and offered a cold drink, Kumar said. When the victim consumed the drink, she felt dizzy following which the accused took her to a room in Shahpur Jatt in south Delhi, the woman said in her complaint.

A medical examination of the victim was conducted at AIIMS and a case was registered in connection with the incident, the DCP said.

During the investigation, CCTV footages were examined which raised doubts on the veracity of the allegations levelled by the victim, the police said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway.

