  
Nation Current Affairs 16 Aug 2022 Telangana HC slams s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana HC slams state for delaying co-op body poll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Aug 16, 2022, 11:49 pm IST
Updated Aug 16, 2022, 11:49 pm IST
Telangana High Court. (PTI File Photo)
 Telangana High Court. (PTI File Photo)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday faulted the state government for interfering in the affairs of the Sircilla District Co-operative Electric Supply Society (CESS) and making the governing body defunct without holding elections to the society.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy directed the state government to inform the court the schedule to conduct elections to the CESS, which had 3.5 lakhs members, within 24 hours. The bench also made it clear to the government that if it did not receive the election date in time, then it would summon the principal secretary of the cooperation department.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by CESS member A. Kanakaiah from Vilasnagar of Rajanna Sircilla district, who said the government was delaying the elections by bringing GO 151 in April 18 and appointing a 15-member in-charge committee.  On an earlier occasion, the court had stayed the implementation of the GO 151 and directed the government to conduct the elections. Despite the court orders, no step has been taken so far to conduct the elections.

Additional advocate general J. Ramachandra Rao on Tuesday told the court that the government had amended the Act to enable it to appoint persons in-charge and also to extend their term and the constitutional validity of the law was not challenged

However, the additional AG was faced with the disapproval of the bench and stated that the government would prepare the electoral rolls within three months. He wanted the court to allow the state-appointed committee to run the society by vacating the stay order issued earlier that prevented the committee from taking over.

Senior counsel Kondam Vivek Reddy, who appeared for the petitioner, said the petitioner challenged the validity of the amendments brought in by the state. The state had been diluting the spirit behind the cooperative movement, he said, adding that instead of allowing the CESS to be run through the elected bodies, the state had been forcing either a rule by an officer or by its nominees.

...
Tags: telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses a gathering during the Praja Sangram Yatra at Palakurthy of Jangaon district on Tuesday. (DC Image)

KCR knows only cloudbursts, Jefferson’s: Bandi

Jana Sena leaders Ch. Manukrant Reddy, K. Vinod Kumar Reddy, G. Kishore, D. Sujay and others criticised legislator Anil Kumar that he deceived the local population by failing to keep his promise. — Representational Image/DC

Demolition of houses on the banks of Jaffar Saheb Canal triggers tension

YSRC MLA Jyothula Chantibabu and MLC Thota have urged the state government to extend the Rythu Bharosa scheme to OC tenant farmers too. (DC File Photo)

YSRC leaders seek Rythu Bharosa cover for OC tenant farmers

Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Balayya starting mobile medical services in Hindupur



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bihar cabinet expands, 31 ministers inducted

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan administers the oath of the office to Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Yadav (JDU), Tej Pratap Yadav and Alok Mehta (RJD) and Afaque Alam (Congress) during a swearing-in ceremony of Bihar Cabinet Ministers at Raj Bhavan, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J-K

Soldiers patrol at a closed market on Independence Day in Srinagar, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Nitish cabinet expansion today; nearly 30 ministers to be inducted

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav after 76th Independence Day function at Gandhi Maidan, in Patna, Monday, Aug 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Centre seeks urgent hearing of AIFF case after FIFA bans India, SC to hear on Aug 17

Supreme Court (PTI)

PM Modi sets 25-year target to join developed nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->