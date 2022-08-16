  
Nation Current Affairs 16 Aug 2022 Kashmiri Pandit shot ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J-K

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 16, 2022, 1:56 pm IST
Updated Aug 16, 2022, 1:56 pm IST
Soldiers patrol at a closed market on Independence Day in Srinagar, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
 Soldiers patrol at a closed market on Independence Day in Srinagar, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Srinagar: A Kashmiri Pandit died and his brother was injured after they were shot by militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

A police official identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar.

"Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow," a police spokesperson said.

Militants have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past week. A policeman was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday and a migrant labourer in Bandipora last week.

Two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts on Monday. 

...
Tags: kashmiri pandit, kashmiri pandit shot dead
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

sets from 2018 to end the despair of farmers , an official release said on Monday. The Per-capita consumption of Telangana, which is an index of development of a state, which was 1196 in 2014 has increased to 2012 units at present.(Photo: PTI)

Per-capita power consumption in Telangana up by 69% in 8 years

The celebrations will continue in government schools till August 22 as part of the government’s Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu.(Representational DC Image)

Celebrations in govt schools till Aug. 22

A police team nabbed Madhu on Sunday night, registered a case against him and put him behind the bars. (Representational DC image)

Kazipet police busts kidnap case of Class 10 girl

A view of Hyderabad from International Space Station as per Raja Chari's Twitter post.

NASA astronaut recalls father’s native city of Hyderabad on Independence Day



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bihar cabinet expands, 31 ministers inducted

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan administers the oath of the office to Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Yadav (JDU), Tej Pratap Yadav and Alok Mehta (RJD) and Afaque Alam (Congress) during a swearing-in ceremony of Bihar Cabinet Ministers at Raj Bhavan, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Nitish cabinet expansion today; nearly 30 ministers to be inducted

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav after 76th Independence Day function at Gandhi Maidan, in Patna, Monday, Aug 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Centre seeks urgent hearing of AIFF case after FIFA bans India, SC to hear on Aug 17

Supreme Court (PTI)

PM Modi sets 25-year target to join developed nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

World looks towards India for managing diversity: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->