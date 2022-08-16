  
C V Anand hoists national flag at ICCC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 16, 2022, 1:10 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2022, 1:10 am IST
Hydeabad police chief C.V. Anand unfurls the Tricolour flag at the new Integrated Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills, in Hyderabad on Monday. — DC
 Hydeabad police chief C.V. Anand unfurls the Tricolour flag at the new Integrated Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills, in Hyderabad on Monday. — DC

Hyderabad: City police commissioner C.V. Anand hoisted the National Flag at the newly-inaugurated Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) at Banjara Hills here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Anand said that the sacrifices and courage of freedom fighters should be remembered. “Children should be taught about the valour and supreme sacrifice made by the freedom fighters," Anand explained. "Freedom fighters continue to inspire us to work for a prosperous and ever stronger India."

“The nation has surpassed many milestones during the past seven decades and is progressing in all spheres,” he said

The police commissioner appealed to the police officers to render services effectively to the public. He asked them to participate in the ongoing ’Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu’ celebrations, the initiative of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to commemorate 75 years of independence. The celebrations last till August 2.

Senior police officers including A.R. Srinivas, additional commissioner, Central Crime Station (CCS), and M. Ramesh joint commissioner of police (admin) were present at the event.

...
