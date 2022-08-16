  
Bihar cabinet expands, 31 ministers inducted

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 16, 2022, 1:21 pm IST
Updated Aug 16, 2022, 1:21 pm IST
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan administers the oath of the office to Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Yadav (JDU), Tej Pratap Yadav and Alok Mehta (RJD) and Afaque Alam (Congress) during a swearing-in ceremony of Bihar Cabinet Ministers at Raj Bhavan, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Patna: The newly formed cabinet in Bihar expanded on Tuesday when 31 ministers took oath, with the RJD getting a lion's share, and care having been taken to represent all sections of the society, including the minorities.

Among the ministers who took oath, 16 were from RJD, 11 from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), two from Congress, one from ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and one Independent.

The number of Muslims in the new cabinet is five, up from only one in the previous NDA government that fell last week after the chief minister severed ties with the BJP.

The RJD has, predictably, given a significant number of seven berths to Yadavs, including Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of party president Lalu Prasad.

It, however, also gave representation to the upper castes in keeping with the wider social outreach by deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

Among those from the RJD quota were Kartikeya Singh, a Bhumihar MLC, and Sudhakar Singh, a Rajput, whose father Jagadanand Singh is currently the state president.

The JD(U) has retained its ministers from the previous dispensation.

The Congress is represented by a Dalit and a Muslim. 

