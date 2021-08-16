Physical classes to start in Andhra Pradesh schools, colleges from today

Schools are getting ready to restart physical classes from August 16th. Cleaning process is being carried out at ZP high school Patamata in Vijayawada. (C. Narayana Rao. DC)

VIJAYAWADA: After a long Covid-19-induced lockdown, the state is all set for resumption of physical classes across schools and colleges in all 13 districts by duly following Covid-19 protocol on Monday.

Physical classes would be held only for students of sixth to tenth standard and senior Intermediate. They will be divided into several batches if required in the absence of sufficient classrooms. Batch-wise classes will be held on alternative days.

The education department has issued standard operating procedures (SOP) and general instructions to be followed by all school authorities.

Principal secretary (education) B Rajasekhar mandated precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 amid fears of a third wave.

Accordingly, morning assembly, games, and group work stand discontinued while six feet distance has to be maintained among students in the classroom and that too in alternative seats.

Each section will have two batches of not more than 20 students in each. If accommodation is sufficient to conduct all classes in a single day with no section having more than 20 students, then those schools can function every day.

Students must wear masks at all times and maintain hand hygiene and social distance. Apart from setting up thermal scanners at the entrance, the authorities have to send back those who are suspected to have symptoms. Apart from disinfecting classrooms periodically, schools are not supposed to allow students with comorbidities into the classroom.

Two parents, Sk Rahim and G Ramana said that resuming physical classes was a good move but the government should ensure that all teachers, staff and students are vaccinated. They said that students have not been given the jab as the government is giving priority to high-risk groups, elderly people, Covid warriors, women and those aged above 45 years.

Meanwhile, many teachers stated that with most of them having missed out on vaccination, the government should conduct special vaccination drives in all schools.