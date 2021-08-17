Nation Current Affairs 16 Aug 2021 Festive atmosphere p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Festive atmosphere pervades Dalit colonies ahead of Dalit Bandhu launch

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 17, 2021, 1:28 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2021, 7:36 am IST
One could find mango leaves and flowers on the doors while some took out processions playing drums and dancing in merriment
People began the day on a vibrant note with many drawing rangolis in front of their houses, decorating colonies with pink flags and flexies expressing their gratitude to the Chief Minister. (Twitter)
 People began the day on a vibrant note with many drawing rangolis in front of their houses, decorating colonies with pink flags and flexies expressing their gratitude to the Chief Minister.

Karimnagar: A festive atmosphere prevailed in several Dalit colonies in Huzurabad constituency much ahead of the launch of Dalit Bandhu scheme by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Indiranagar of Shalapally village in Jammikunta mandal on Monday.

People began the day on a vibrant note with many drawing rangolis in front of their houses, decorating colonies with pink flags and flexies expressing their gratitude to the Chief Minister. One could find mango leaves and flowers on the doors while some took out processions playing drums and dancing in merriment.

 

J. Rajya Lakshmi was overwhelmed while telling Deccan Chronicle, “Our lives will change for the better, thanks to the scheme. All our colony residents decided to celebrate the day like a festival. Getting `10 lakh is like Dasara bonanza for Dalit families.”

M. Kalyani, a degree student, said that this was an auspicious day for Dalits. She said Chandrashekar Rao Rao was the only leader who thought of their well-being.

TRS leaders, who were assigned the duty of bringing people to the meeting, were on the job right from early morning. They brought people not only from the five mandals but also from neighbouring districts like Hanamkonda, Warangal, Siddipet and Karimnagar, in 825 buses arranged for the purpose. There was tight security and spacious parking lots were provided near the venue.

 

However, skeptics ridiculed the need to splurge nearly `100 crore on one meeting. Some locals said that instead the money could have been used on development of at least 10 villages. This could have made life better for thousands of families.

...
Tags: dalit colonies, k. chandrasekhar rao, jammikunta mandal, j. rajya lakshmi, m. kalyani, trs, hanamkonda, warangal, siddipet, karimnagar
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


