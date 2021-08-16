-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  India's Ajinkya Rahane (L) sweeps the ball for four as England's Jos Buttler (C) keeps wicket and England's captain Joe Root (R) stands in the slips during play on the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London on Sunday. (Photo: AFP) England 75-5 (30 Overs): India vs England: 2nd Test at the Lord's Day 5: LIVE
 
Nation Current Affairs 16 Aug 2021 Centre allows Kerala ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre allows Kerala govt firm to purchase 10 lakh Covishield doses

PTI
Published Aug 16, 2021, 3:34 pm IST
Updated Aug 16, 2021, 3:34 pm IST
The 25 per cent quantity is earmarked monthly for private hospitals with a rider they be administered only at private facilities
A health worker prepares to inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)
 A health worker prepares to inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has allowed KMSCL, a fully owned Kerala government company, to purchase 10 lakh Covishield doses from the 25 per cent quantity earmarked monthly for private hospitals with a rider they be administered only at private facilities, official sources said Monday.

Amid a rise in daily COVID-19 cases in the southern state, the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) approached the Serum Institute of India (SII) earlier this month to procure Covishield doses for vaccinating undergraduates and postgraduates in the state through the private sector.

 

Following this, SII's Government and Regulatory Affairs Director Prakash Kumar Singh sought an approval from the health ministry to fulfill the purchase order.

"Following a deliberation, the health ministry has decided to allow the purchase of the doses by KMSCL from the Serum Institute at the rate of Rs 630 per dose, from the 25 per cent of the monthly production earmarked for purchase by private hospitals," an official source said.

However, it has been communicated to the state that these doses should be administered at private hospitals only and recorded on the CoWIN portal, the source added.

 

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is visiting Kerala to review the COVID-19 situation in the southern state.

The Centre had earlier allowed states and private hospitals to procure 50 per cent of the vaccines following demands for a decentralisation of the process.

However, after several states complained of problems including that of funding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the revision of the vaccine procurement guidelines on June 8.

Under the revised guidelines which came into effect from June 21, the Centre has started procuring 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the manufacturers in the country.

 

Domestic vaccine manufacturers are given the option to provide the rest 25 per cent of their monthly production to private hospitals.

The state is presently accounting for more than half of the nation's daily fresh infection caseload. On Sunday, it reported 18,582 new COVID-19 cases while the overall number for the country was 32,937.

The state's positivity rate was an alarming 15.11 per cent on Sunday.

...
Tags: covid-19 kerala, covid-19 vaccination, serum institute of india (sii)


Latest From Nation

While speaking at the event, the Wayanad MP stated that whatever Mahatma Gandhi said, he put it into action. (Twitter)

Rahul Gandhi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Wayanad

The airline's San Francisco-Delhi flight as well as Chicago-Delhi flight were diverted towards Sharjah on Monday. (PTI)

Air India cancels its only Kabul flight, diverts 2 US-Delhi flights

The state government has also given the second dose vaccine to 2,13,311 (31.67 per cent) persons in Wayanad district. (Representational Image/PTI)

Wayanad district completes first dose vaccination of 18+ age group

A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive in Hyderabad. (AFP)

India's active caseload declines to 3,81,947, the lowest in last 145 days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Air India cancels its only Kabul flight, diverts 2 US-Delhi flights

The airline's San Francisco-Delhi flight as well as Chicago-Delhi flight were diverted towards Sharjah on Monday. (PTI)

India's active caseload declines to 3,81,947, the lowest in last 145 days

A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive in Hyderabad. (AFP)

J&K police awarded Ashok Chakra and Kirti Chakra

Babu Ram, ASI with Jammu & Kashmir Police, has been posthumously awarded India's highest peacetime gallantry award Ashok Chakra. (Twitter/@JmuKmrPolice)

August 14 to be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Afghan students at JNU fear to go back, seek visa extension

Terminal students have to leave the hostel by September 23, which is making them unsure of accommodation with narrow financial capacity. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->