144th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,563,048

61,252

Recovered

1,840,179

54,974

Deaths

49,597

835

Maharashtra57273440144219427 Tamil Nadu3321052722515641 Andhra Pradesh2818171911172562 Karnataka2111081281823718 Delhi1519281351084178 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana9025966196684 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Current Affairs 16 Aug 2020 India's recover ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India's recovery rate continues to rise but no respite from COVID spread

PTI
Published Aug 16, 2020, 11:11 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2020, 11:14 am IST
The death toll due to coronavirus infection climbed to 49,980 with 944 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours
Medics wearing PPE suits at a hospital. — PTI photo
 Medics wearing PPE suits at a hospital. — PTI photo

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally rose to 25,89,682 with a single-day spike of 63,490 infections, while the total number of recoveries rose to 18,62,258  pushing the recovery rate to 71.91 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.    

The death toll due to coronavirus infection climbed to 49,980 with 944 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. 

 

India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new cases of the infection.  

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.93 per cent. There are 6,77,444 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which comprise 26.16 per cent of the total caseload in the country.

India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.  

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,93,09,703 samples have been tested up to August 15 with 7,46,608 samples being tested on Saturday. 

 

Of the 944 fresh deaths reported, 322 are from Maharashtra, 127 from Tamil Nadu, 114 from Karnataka, 87 from Andhra Pradesh, 58 each from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, 40 from Punjab, 19 from Gujarat, 16 from Rajasthan, 13 from Madhya Pradesh, 10 each from Delhi and Haryana.

Nine fatalities have been reported from Odisha and Telangana, eight from Bihar, seven each from Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala, five each from Goa and Tripura, four each from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand while Ladakh has registered one fatality.

Of the total 49,980 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 19,749, followed by 5,641 in Tamil Nadu, 4,188 in Delhi, 3,831 in Karnataka, 2,765 in Gujarat, 2,562 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,393 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,377 in West Bengal and 1,094 in Madhya Pradesh.

 

So far, 862 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 771 in Punjab, 693 in Telangana, 528 in Haryana, 527 in Jammu and Kashmir, 450 in Bihar, 333 in Odisha, 228 in Jharkhand, 182 in Assam, 151 in Uttarakhand and 146 in Kerala.

Chhattisgarh has registered 134 deaths, Puducherry 106, Goa 98, Tripura 55, Chandigarh 28, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 24, Himachal Pradesh 19, Manipur 13, Ladakh 10, Nagaland eight, Meghalaya six, Arunachal Pradesh five, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two and Sikkim one.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

 

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

...
Tags: coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus deaths india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Prime Minister allowed China to take Indian land. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi's cowardice allowed China to take our land, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Representational image

AICTE releases revised academic calendar for technical institutes

One of the wall posters put up in Theni district

Tamil Nadu CM, OPS scramble to contain party poll issue

People walk past debris following landslides at the foothills of Brahmagiri in Kodagu. — PTI photo

Another Talacauvery priest's body recovered from Brahmagiri amid downpour in Kodagu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No change in Pranab Mukherjee's health condition as former president battles for life

Former president Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI)

Professor Shoma Sen, arrested in Elgar case, to get her retirement benefits

Prof. Shoma Sen

CRPF says security forces enjoying good synergy, hopeful of maintaining peace in J-K

Srinagar: Artists wearing face masks perform during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, in Srinagar, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (PTI)

Three Indian Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakra for J-K counter-terror operations

-Lt Colonel Krishan Singh Rawat, Major Anil Urs and Havildar Alok Kumar Dubey.

US Embassy, Consulates to process visa applications of Indian students from Monday

Hyderabad US consulate (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham