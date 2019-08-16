Nation Current Affairs 16 Aug 2019 UN Security Council ...
UN Security Council to discuss Kashmir issue in closed-door consultation today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 16, 2019, 7:56 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 7:56 am IST
Except for China, all the other four permanent members of the Council have openly backed India's position.
China wanted the consultations to take place on Thursday, but since the schedule was already set for the day without any meetings, it was to be taken up on Friday, the diplomat said. (Photo: PTI | File)
New Delhi/United Nations: The United Nations Security Council will hold closed-door consultations on the Kashmir issue on Friday after China’s request, a diplomat said.

According to IANS report, the diplomat said that China’s request for the meeting was made in the letter. As the meeting would be closed-door, the proceedings would be secret, without being broadcast or accessible to reporters.

 

China wanted the consultations to take place on Thursday, but since the schedule was already set for the day without any meetings, it was to be taken up on Friday, the diplomat said.

Earlier, Pakistan had asked for a meeting of the UNSC on Kashmir following India's decision to scrap Articles 370 and 35A of its Constitution that gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status.

Except for China, all the other four permanent members of the Council have openly backed India's position that disputes between India and Pakistan are bilateral matters.

...
Tags: kashmir issue, un security council, india, pakistan, china
Location: India, Delhi


